2 Valley doughnut shops named among best in U.S.

Old-fashioned or raised. Sprinkles or glazed. A tradition for a lazy Sunday or to cheer up an office meeting. Doughnut shops offer that and more to customers in search of a decadent, delightful treat.

Now, there’s a new list trumpeting the best in the U.S. Two Valley shops and a standout doughnut slinger on Arizona’s western state line made the cut.

DoorDash published a list of the Top 100 Local Donut Shops ahead of National Doughnut Day on June 5.

“Donut shops are true neighborhood institutions that people return to week after week,” Ruth Isenstadt, DoorDash’s head of U.S. Restaurants, said in the announcement. “With our inaugural Donut Day Dozens list, we’re proud to shine a light on 100 of the top-rated neighborhood favorites that share joy, sweetness and convenience with communities across the country.”

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To select bakeries, the on-demand delivery app’s team focused on small and medium-sized shops with fewer than 10 stores, using data from April 2025 to April 2026. These businesses also needed at least 1,000 reviews. The top 100 bakeries were selected based on customer ratings.

The DoorDash list does not rank its picks; instead, its team ordered the doughnut shops alphabetically, recognizing places located in 86 cities across 25 states.

Tolleson’s Blooming Donuts features risen and cake varieties, along with boba teas and sandwiches. Blooming Donuts

Arizona bakeries named best doughnuts:

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Blooming Doughnuts

9820 W. Lower Buckeye Road #107, Tolleson

Dutch Donut Factory

1152 N. Power Road #106, Mesa

Dandy Donuts & Deli

4630 AZ-95, Fort Mohave

These crowdsourced lists from review platforms can sometimes yield head-scratching choices. However, DoorDash highlights two Valley bakeries that are among our favorites for doughnuts as well.

Both Blooming Doughnuts in Tolleson and Dutch Donut Factory in east Mesa are classic, no-frills joints. We’re partial to Blooming Doughnuts for its exceptional, moist cake doughnuts and the glossy glazed “panda” with half-Oreo ears. Meanwhile, we’ll trek to Dutch Donut Factory for its pillowy raised-and-glazed rounds, an expertly fried apple fritter or a savory kolache.