Health-focused eatery Sweetgreen opens third Valley location

The health-driven fast-casual restaurant now has three metro Phoenix locations.

The popular salad chain Sweetgreen is now bringing its healthy eats to a new Valley neighborhood. Sweetgreen Paradise Valley opened on the corner of Tatum and Shea boulevards on Tuesday.

Sweetgreen was founded in Washington, D.C. in 2007 and now has over 250 locations across the country. The new opening is the latest in the chain’s rapid expansion of its local presence.

The first Arizona location made its debut at Scottsdale Quarter last September. A second Valley spot opened on Camelback Road and 32nd Street in the former home of Tomaso’s on Camelback in October.

All three Arizona locations operate in a fast-casual format, where customers order bowls, salads and protein plates at the counter. Popular menu items include the Harvest Bowl with roasted sweet potatoes, apples and goat cheese, the light and fresh Chicken Caesar Wrap and the plant-based Shroomami with roasted tofu and portobello mushrooms over shredded kale.

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The new location welcomed its first customers on Tuesday and will continue to celebrate its grand opening all week. For every meal bought on Tuesday, the company is donating a meal to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

On Thursday, customers can get free succulents from The Cactus Company with their order and sip on prickly pear lemonade from AZ Lemonade Stand. On Friday, there will be a photobooth, pastries from JL Patisserie and a coffee pop-up from the local mobile coffee cart, Hef’s Haus.

Sweetgreen

Now Open: 10810 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 105 B



3225 E. Camelback Road

5323 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite E1-150, Scottsdale