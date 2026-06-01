What to know about the huge Japanese food hall coming to Scottsdale

Atashi Yokocho will feature 15 to 20 Japanese concepts under one roof in Scottsdale.

For the past two years, Huy Truong has brought locations of acclaimed and viral Japanese restaurant chains to the Valley.

He started with the Michelin-recognized Mensho Ramen, which opened its first location in Mesa in June 2024, followed by one in Phoenix in January 2025 and a third in Glendale in October. Most recently, he opened Udon Shin, a famous noodle shop, in Mesa’s Mekong Plaza on May 22. He’s got the sushi-centric Narahara on deck in Phoenix for this year.

“I really want to bring more Japanese culture to Arizona,” Truong says, noting that he has colleagues in Japan and visits to get inspired.

And the restaurateur isn’t slowing down. He and his team plan to build a multi-restaurant experience inspired by yokochos, the Japanese term for alleyways lined with cozy food stalls and bars, in Scottsdale.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

“Foremost, I’m a foodie. I love to eat, and I love Japanese cuisine,” Truong says. “I feel like we are definitely lacking in the Asian cuisine side. I wanted to bring something authentic that I really enjoy.”

The new food hall concept, called Atashi Yokocho, will open in Scottsdale in 2028, Truong estimates. It joins The Sydney, a 26-acre development underway at Loop 101 and Pima Road. The Sydney features office space, shops, restaurants and the 195-room hotel, REVERB by Hard Rock Scottsdale.

The owners want diners to feel as if they’re in a Japanese alleyway packed with cozy restaurants and bars. Atashi Yokocho

What is Atashi Yokocho?

advertisement advertisement

The 14,000-square-foot yokocho will feature 15 to 20 different restaurants, Truong says. Just as Truong brought the first Mensho and Udon Shin to the area, his aim is to bring small, unique Japanese restaurants that don’t yet have U.S. locations to the stalls of Atashi Yokocho.

Though calling Atashi Yokocho a food hall is the closest American comparison, Truong explains how his forthcoming space differs from one.

“People envision a food hall, you think of a mall setting,” he says. “In an alleyway, each of the stalls has its own seating, so there’s a pathway to walk to these eateries. You don’t just buy the food and sit in the middle.”

Stall spaces will vary from an intimate eight seats to up to 50, Truong says.

advertisement

The restaurants joining Atashi Yokocho are still in discussions, Truong says, but he teases the types of cuisine coming. Along with ramen, tempura and sushi, Truong plans to present less familiar Japanese fare, such as yakitori, yakiniku and kaiseki.

In addition to importing concepts, the restaurateur won’t rule out filling some of those stalls with new restaurants, either. He will also keep one or two stalls open for rotating monthly pop-ups featuring Japanese restaurants that want to test the U.S. waters. With so many varied options, diners won’t be able to “do it all in one go,” Truong says, which he hopes encourages repeat visits.

The upcoming Japanese dining experience joins three confirmed restaurants opening at The Sydney. At each of them, entertainment will be part of the meal. Diners will be able to grab dinner and watch a band at the Texas-born kitchen and music venue, The Rustic. They can sip a glass of wine, nosh and catch a show at City Winery. Or, they may earn their drinks with dinks at Pickle & Social.

That mix of neighbors and the opportunity to enter another corner of the Valley appeal to Truong.

advertisement advertisement

“I wanted to go in a plaza where there’s a lot of restaurants,” he says. “I wanted this place to hopefully be the next food destination.”

Atashi Yokocho

Opens in 2028

7339 E. McDonald Drive, Scottsdale