Stadium prices, who? Chase Field named the nation’s cheapest ballpark eats

It’s a given. If you go to a stadium to catch a concert or a game, you know you’ll have to fork over a small fortune for a beer. Dinner requires a mortgage. Even bottles of water can break the bank.

It’s a fact that fans have come to know, hate and reluctantly accept. But maybe it doesn’t always have to be this way. In a national ranking of all the Major League Baseball ballparks across the country, downtown Phoenix’s Chase Field came in as the cheapest.

Now, you certainly can spend plenty on barbecue feasts for the whole family, loaded nachos and giant corn dogs at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. But budget-conscious fans can score a hot dog and a beer for just $7.98, says Casino.ca.

Chase Field’s Value Items Menu offers a range of snacks for $2.99. Sara Crocker

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This takes advantage of Chase Field’s Value Items Menu available at the nine Doubleheader concession stands throughout the stadium. There, fans can buy a soda, peanuts, a hot dog or popcorn for $2.99 each, and a 12-ounce beer for $4.99.

The ranking found that the winning combo of a hot dog and a beer costs fans 40% less than the league average, and three times less than at the most expensive MLB stadium. Where are fans really forking over their money? Dodger Stadium. In Los Angeles, a beer and a hot dog will run fans a whopping $24.

That alone will have us screaming, “Let’s Go D-backs!”