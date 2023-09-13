 Phoenix Mexican eatery Chilte named a best new restaurant of 2023 by Bon Appetit | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Bon Appetit named Phoenix eatery one of the best new restaurants in America

Food magazine Bon Appetit's writers traveled the country in search of the best new restaurants. One Arizona spot made the cut.
September 13, 2023
Chilte, a restaurant that serves a rotating menu of "new school Mexican eats" made Bon Appetit's list of the best new restaurants in America.
Chilte, a restaurant that serves a rotating menu of "new school Mexican eats" made Bon Appetit's list of the best new restaurants in America. Allison Young
Share this:
The team at food magazine Bon Appetit traveled across America in search of the best new restaurants of 2023. After visiting eateries from Seatle to New Orleans, they settled on 24 spots that "represent the very best of dining."

As the only Arizona spot on the list, Phoenix restaurant Chilte made the cut.

Chilte opened inside the Egyptian Motor Hotel on Grand Avenue in February. Described on its website as "new school Mexican eats," the restaurant is the brainchild of chef Lawrence "L.T." Smith and Aseret Arroyo.

The concept has been around longer than a year, however. It started as a pop-up tent and later transformed into a popular food truck that served a rotating menu of dishes such as tacos, ramen noodles and Cubano sandwiches at breweries and festivals around the Valley.

click to enlarge
Chilte is located inside the Egyptian Motor Hotel, a trendy spot to stay on Grand Avenue.
Allison Young
At the food truck, the lines were always long and as demand continued to grow, Smith and Arroyo set out to open their own brick-and-mortar restaurant in collaboration with the Egyptian, an old hotel that was getting a major overhaul.

"The lively pastel interior at Chilte may match the renovation of its ’50s-era home, the Egyptian Motor Hotel, but the menu doesn’t offer the kind of reliably lovable (but sometimes a little boring) food typical of a hotel restaurant," Bon Appetit writer Serena Dai explained in the magazine's article.

The restaurant is open to the public but also serves hotel guests looking for room service or a pastry and a coffee in the morning. The menus rotate seasonally, but currently, customers visiting for dinner can expect dishes such as Yuca Frites with Buddha's hand aioli, Chilean prawns and chocolate aguachile titled Black Pink and birria tacos served on squid ink tortillas. These dishes are on the summer menu, which is coming to an end.

Fitting with the ever-changing menu, Bon Appetit's take ended with a solid recommendation:

"The menu’s brevity means you could—and should—bring a few friends and order every dish."

Chilte

765 Grand Ave.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected].
Contact: Tirion Boan

Trending

Brewer Brian Helton reflects on sale to O.H.S.O. and looks to the future

Beer

Brewer Brian Helton reflects on sale to O.H.S.O. and looks to the future

By Sara Crocker
O.H.S.O. buys Helton Brewing Co. with plans to take over the space and recipes

Beer

O.H.S.O. buys Helton Brewing Co. with plans to take over the space and recipes

By Sara Crocker
Over the heat? Get excited for these 14 fall food festivals

Events

Over the heat? Get excited for these 14 fall food festivals

By Tirion Boan
Feel like a kid again at Sugar Factory in Glendale

First Taste

Feel like a kid again at Sugar Factory in Glendale

By Cassie Brucci
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation