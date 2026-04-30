These 12 Phoenix restaurants have closed, including one after 57 years

Audio By Carbonatix
As the daunting summer months approach, Valley restaurants hunker down for a long, slow season. Some spots around town have decided to cut their losses before the heat really starts to sizzle.
April saw a large group of restaurants closing their doors, from longtime staples that served the Valley for decades to newcomers who quickly said their goodbyes.
These 12 Phoenix restaurants are now closed.
Bootleggers
Bootleggers on Shea Boulevard just east of State Route 51 has closed. The restaurant, which served burgers, tacos and barbecued meats, notified customers with a handwritten note taped to the door. “Thank you for all the memories and support shown all these years! Our lease has expired,” the note reads. The smokehouse has another location in Old Town Scottsdale, which remains open.
The Charcuterie Creative
Within The Frederick on Missouri, multiple shops and eateries serve customers in a redeveloped mid-mod plaza. Toward the entrance, a small store sold specialty cheeses, honeys and jams, plus the charcuterie boards and cheese knives needed to build your own snack plate. They also offered samples and sold grilled cheeses made with their unique offerings. The Charcuterie Creative has now closed.
Echo 5 Sports Pub
Power Road eatery Echo 5 Sports Pub has closed after 12 years. The northeast Mesa restaurant and bar served wings, burgers, chicken and seafood baskets and a large selection of beer on tap, including its famously well-poured pints of Guinness. The casual spot was also a destination for sports fans.
Hooters
The Metro Center location of Hooters has called it quits. “Hooters Girls” in their famous tiny orange shorts sold wings and beer for 13 years before final call. The franchise owner posted a statement to social media, explaining that the closure was due to rising costs, nearby construction and an “increase in transient activity.” In the lead-up to the final day, the restaurant held a karaoke party and gave away memorabilia. With this closure, the chain is down to two locations in Arizona, which remain open in Mesa and Tucson.
Kasai Japanese Steakhouse
After two years of offering dinner and a show in Peoria, Kasai Japanese Steakhouse has closed. The restaurant got its start in north Scottsdale in 2018, before the company opened a second location in the Park West shopping center. The restaurant featured tabletop grills where chefs cooked steak, seafood and fried rice right in front of customers. The restaurant also featured a large bar with Asian-inspired cocktails and a well-stocked wine list. The Scottsdale Road location remains open.
Kyoto Bowl
Longstanding South Tempe eatery Kyoto Bowl has closed after serving the Valley for decades. A banner reading “French Toast Cafe Coming Soon” has been hung over the blue sign at the old-school eatery, which sold fried rice, teriyaki dishes and sushi rolls. Customers can still find their favorite dishes at Kyoto Bowl’s second location on Mill and Southern avenues.
Motomoto Sushi & Izakaya
Paper lanterns glowing pink and red and a ceiling covered in backlit wagasa or traditional Japanese paper umbrellas enticed customers into this downtown Phoenix Japanese restaurant. Motomoto Sushi & Izakaya opened on the street level of the Hilton Garden Inn in 2022. It was a sibling to Arcadia eatery Nanaya Japanese Kitchen and sold sushi, tempura, ramen and unique desserts. In June 2025, the restaurant posted to its social media, letting customers know it was closed for maintenance and would be back open the next day. However, the restaurant remains dark and has been removed from the hotel’s directory of dining options.
Negranti Creamery
A short-lived ice cream shop has closed at The Trailhead on Happy Valley Road in Peoria. Negranti Creamery is based in California and known for its unique sheep’s milk ice cream. It moved into the Valley with plans to rapidly open three shops. A scoop shop on Camelback Road and 32nd Street was the first to make its debut, and that store remains open. The second shop opened at The Trailhead, but closed after just a few months, and has since been replaced by Petersen’s Ice Cream from Chicago.
Old Heidelberg Bakery
Old Heidelberg Bakery knotted pretzels, baked breads and sold a selection of European goods to Valley customers for 57 years. But at the end of April, the longstanding spot held its “last day open ever,” according to a handwritten note taped to the front door. The Laukenmann family opened the bakery in 1969, starting with breads before expanding their offerings. After nearly six decades, the Indian School Road staple has shuttered.
Source
Chef Claudio Urciuoli’s celebrated Gilbert restaurant Source has closed after three years. The Mediterranean restaurant was located within Epicenter at Agritopia and was known for its high-quality food sold at reasonable prices. The menu included freshly baked breads, pizzas, salads and wine available to enjoy on-site or to-go.
Thor’s Skyr
The blue and white building on Grand Avenue that held Thor’s Skyr once featured colorful murals and a bubble letter sign. But those details have recently been covered up with bright white paint, erasing the short-lived spot from the arts district. The shop was part of a larger company known for its traditional Icelandic skyr, a probiotic yogurt-like product. Thor’s used the high-protein, low-sugar skyr in bowls, smoothies and waffles. After just over a year, Thor’s has permanently closed.
Underground Burger
Queen Creek takeout spot Underground Burger has permanently closed. The burger joint was located on Rittenhouse Road just south of Octotillo Road. On April 27, the company posted a short statement, saying “We are closing permanently, effective immediately.” A second post followed, with more details, explaining that the business was struggling amid rising costs and a disagreement with its landlord. The burger spot was popular for its double-stacked patties and creamy shakes.