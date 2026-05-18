Phoenix smokehouse named the nation’s best barbecue

Little Miss BBQ is regularly regarded as the best barbecue in the Valley. Now, Yelpers say it's the best in the U.S.

To taste the best barbecue in the country, Phoenix diners don’t need to plan a trip to central Texas or Memphis, according to Yelp. They just need to head to Little Miss BBQ.

The online review site released its list of 100 BBQ Restaurants in the U.S. on Monday. Yelp’s Elite Squad, the name for its “most active and trusted reviewers,” weighed in on the list. Little Miss BBQ isn’t the only Valley restaurant to make the cut. Five other restaurants, including those serving Hawaiian and Korean fare, also broke into the top 100 list.

Yelp calls its latest list “a roadmap to the best barbecue in the country” in a news announcement. Restaurants were identified by Yelp’s barbecue category, then ranked by the number of reviews and ratings from its “elite” reviewers.

Little Miss BBQ owners Bekke and Scott Holmes. Chris Malloy

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Arizona’s best barbecue, according to Yelp

No. 1: Little Miss BBQ

4301 E. University Drive

Yelpers shouted out what diners have known since Scott and Bekke Holmes opened their first Little Miss BBQ in 2014. The Holmes’ smokehouse and meat counter offers an exceptional homage to Central Texas-style barbecue. Yelp highlights Little Miss BBQ’s brisket, ribs and turkey carved to order in a casual space. Though the University location takes the spotlight, don’t forget there’s a second location of the barbecue joint in Phoenix’s Sunnyslope neighborhood.

A loaded tray from Caldwell County BBQ in Gilbert. Tirion Boan

No. 8: Caldwell County BBQ

18324 E. Nunneley Road, Gilbert

The East Valley-born, Central Texas-centric Caldwell County BBQ took the next highest spot on the Yelp list. Reviewers applauded Caldwell’s brisket, ribs and infusion of southwestern flavors such as citrus and green chile. Caldwell also has smokehouses in Queen Creek and Peoria, with plans to open in north Scottsdale.

advertisement advertisement

Don’t skip the elote and make sure to leave room for banana pudding at Eric’s Family BBQ. Tirion Boan

No. 36: Eric’s Family Barbecue

12345 W. Indian School Road, Avondale

Arizonans’ renditions of Central Texas-style ’cue completed a trifecta of top rankings on the Yelp list. Eric’s Family Barbecue sells meat by the pound or tucked into sandwiches, along with an array of burgers and side dishes that straddle Southern and Southwestern cuisine, including mac and cheese and elote.

Beef brisket starts to cook on a grill at Smoking Tiger Korean BBQ. Dominic Armato

No. 61: Smoking Tiger Korean BBQ

1919 S. Gilbert Road, Mesa

Yelp’s squad of reviewers love Smoking Tiger Korean BBQ. They included the Mesa tabletop grill joint on a list of top Korean restaurants published on May 4. Now, they’re praising Smoking Tiger’s prime meats, along with its banchan and traditional Korean entrees.

advertisement

Hapa Food Co’s Hurricane Chicken, seen here paired with kalbi in a plate lunch, is an item on the restaurant’s secret menu and owner Michael Zander’s favorite. Courtesy of Hapa Food Co.

No. 84: Hapa Food Co.

5235 E. Southern Ave., #107, Mesa

Hapa Food Co. is a destination for Hawaiian-style grindz, including kalua pork and kalbi ribs. Each generously portioned plate comes with rice and mac salad, but we suggest adding a side of spicy kimchi. In addition to the Mesa location, Hapa has an outpost in Phoenix on Shea Boulevard just east of State Route 51.

Bobby-Q was named No. 89 on Yelp’s Top 100 list. Bobby-Q

No. 89: Bobby-Q

3154 E. Camelback Road

Meats slow-smoked over mesquite and pecan wood, steaks and a little sack of doughnuts to send you out the door have made Bobby-Q a dining staple in the Valley for more than 20 years. Beyond its Biltmore location, Bobby-Q hosts diners at a north Phoenix restaurant. A separate Mesa location also offers additional “Mexi-Q” menu items.