Arizona Restaurant Week returns. Where to make your reservations

Arizona Restaurant Week’s spring edition invites fans of prix-fixe menus and economical dining to take advantage of deals at local eateries offered from May 15 through 24.

More than 250 restaurants are on board for the 10-day event that showcases their best sides, mains and desserts in an easy multicourse format that’s also easy on the budget. It’s also Valley eateries’ big push to attract guests and hopefully stay on their radar before the slow summer months roll around.

The list of participating restaurants is updated daily on the Arizona Restaurant Week website, so it’s best to check often for your favorites. The list also allows you to search by city, price and cuisine.

To help narrow down the field, we’ve compiled noteworthy places and put them into three categories: Newcomers making their Restaurant Week debut, spots that offer good value for the price and special-occasion-worthy venues with menus that are more economically approachable during this event.

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Here’s where to eat during the spring 2026 Arizona Restaurant Week.

Head to the Melrose District to try classic French dishes at Brasserie Melrose. Arizona Restaurant Week

Arizona Restaurant Week newcomers:

JING Scottsdale

10605 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

$55 per person

3 courses

After a quiet opening last December, sushi-meets-steakhouse concept JING makes its Arizona Restaurant Week debut, flaunting its creative menu against the fun, energetic vibes of the space. Find signatures like the JING Tuna Pizza finished with crispy capers and truffle oil, Alaskan snow crab wrapped in soy paper and accompanied by ponzu butter and dumplings filled with braised short rib and mozzarella and finished with soy caramel.

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Urban Fraiche Restaurant

111 E. Camelback Road

$44 per person

3 courses

Thanks to Egyptian art, savory dishes boasting regional flavors and live belly dancing, Urban Fraiche Restaurant allows diners a Mediterranean trip with no passport required. The seasonal menu changes often, but the ARW debut menu offers several staples: a salad of roasted beets, mango, watercress and pistachio-crusted goat cheese; Koshari, Egypt’s national dish of black lentils, rice, chickpeas, noodles, crispy onions, spicy tomato sauce and garlic cilantro vinaigrette; and Syrian-style rice pudding with fresh mango and knafeh or shredded phyllo dough.

Eden Rooftop Bar

Kimpton Hotel Palomar

2 E. Jefferson St.

$55 per person

3 courses

Located on the hotel’s third floor, Eden Rooftop Bar brings a fresh look to ARW with sleek skyline views and dishes that lean on Middle Eastern and Mediterranean profiles. This is reflected in course options such as Melon con Jamón (melon with Spanish ham), garlic shrimp saganaki with tomato-pepper ragu and feta, braised short rib that gets the shakshuka treatment and a baklava sundae made with pistachio and vanilla bean gelatos.

Tarbell’s

3213 E. Camelback Road

$55 per person

3 courses

An icon in the Valley restaurant scene for more than 30 years, Tarbell’s owner and veteran chef Mark Tarbell is a rookie on the ARW scene. The James Beard Award nominee, “Iron Chef” alum and “Plate and Pour” host brings his A-game with dishes like shrimp ceviche tostada, beef rillette with grilled asparagus and French whipped potatoes, and charred tomato risotto served with vegan merguez sausage.

Brasserie Melrose

4971 N. Seventh Ave.

$55 per person

3 courses

Brasserie Melrose relies on its classic French fare to make a good first impression, including starter course options of escargot, oysters on the half-shell or oeufs mayo, a bistro mainstay composed of a hard-boiled egg and dijon aioli. Steak frites, ratatouille, creme brulee and chocolate fondue are among the follow-up dishes.

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Tempo Urban Bistro offers high-end dishes in relaxed setting for Arizona Restaurant Week. Arizona Restaurant Week

Where to find the best value offers:

Spirit House Cocktails & Kitchen

8 S. San Marcos Place, #106, Chandler

$44 per couple

3 courses

The more grown-up sibling of SanTan Spirits and SanTan Brewing Co. is Spirit House Cocktails & Kitchen. The bar’s casual, loungey vibe is the backdrop for a menu that offers comfort food in ample portions, often leaving guests departing with leftovers. If the shrimp and chorizo grits, jambalaya or pot roast with short rib braised in SanTan’s Trail Buddy Amber Ale doesn’t go home with you in a to-go box, the dessert of three huge warm cookies will.

The Neighborly

5538 N. Seventh St.

$44 per person

3 courses

This popular Uptown neighborhood joint lives up to its name, serving hearty dishes in a casual space ideal for hanging out. The Neighborly’s ARW menu features offerings such as a blue crab cocktail, baby back ribs and a dark chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel. Also, during the festivities, any glass of wine is $10 (with a limit of two per person). It’s a big bonus, considering glasses typically range from $13 to $18.

Related Viral Valley corn dog shop visited by Keith Lee to close

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Minnow

4501 N. 32nd St.

$44 per couple

4 courses

This mellow Arcadia sushi spot is a first-timer that aims to make a splash. Its ARW menu lets diners build their own deal for two. Select from Minnow’s shareable sides such as edamame and seaweed salad, yellowtail and bluefin nigiri and specialty rolls filled with spicy salmon, nopales and asparagus or spicy crab, unagi and avocado. The menu concludes with strawberry corn and chocolate chip cookies. Feel good about ordering the $6 featured cocktail, $1 of which benefits The Joy Bus, a nonprofit that delivers fresh meals to cancer patients.

Tempo Urban Bistro

21067 W. Main St., Buckeye

$55 per person

3 courses

This Verrado restaurant is relaxed enough to be a neighborhood hangout with plates that would feel at home in lofty environs. While Tempo Urban Bistro’s menu is available for $55 per person, it offers elevated dishes that still feel like a steal. Enjoy options including spicy tuna rice cakes, fried lobster jambalaya, coffee-rubbed tenderloin, Mediterranean black cod, beef Wellington and coconut custard creme brulee.

Match Market & Bar

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

1100 N. Central Ave.

$44 per person

4 courses

With its lowlight ambiance and hip, artsy vibe, Match Market & Bar makes anyone feel cool as they stroll in. But you don’t have to be a big spender to feel satiated with a four-course lineup at a mid-range price. Ponder selections like lamb meatballs, a baby spinach salad with Calabrian chile and a spicy champagne vinaigrette, beef filet with red wine reduction and mushroom risotto, pan-seared duck breast with curried rice and blood orange upside-down cake with pistachio ginger ice cream.

Elements, a place to go for more than the food. Elements at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

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Special occasion eateries offering deals:

LON’s

The Hermosa Inn

5532 N. Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley

$55 per person

3 courses

A longtime go-to for celebrations and dates meant to impress, LON’s boasts picturesque dining on its famous patio amid lush greenery against Camelback Mountain’s idyllic backdrop. Choose from a lineup of favorites like the Hermosa Salad with goat cheese and candied pecans, red wine-braised short rib with Lyonnaise potatoes or vol-au-vent filled with fresh berries and pastry cream. Or, take a ride with chef’s specials for any or all three courses.

Litchfield’s

The Wigwam

300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park

$55 per person

3 courses

The Wigwam’s signature restaurant has been the spot for countless celebratory occasions in the West Valley since the early 20th Century. Litchfield’s elegant plates reflect the picturesque surroundings. A petite beef filet paired with jumbo shrimp, gourmet mac and cheese and roasted baby squash make for a decadent surf and turf. Boursin mashed potatoes bring sophisticated flair to prime rib roast, and a seared polenta cake with quinoa, mushrooms, spinach, tomato-tarragon coulis and pea tendrils is a hearty meat-free dish.

Elements

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain

5700 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley

$55 per person

3 courses

Luxury resort means luxe dining and Sanctuary’s signature restaurant, Elements, dazzles. The eatery balances stunning desert ambiance with farm-to-table ingredients. Creative dishes include a starter of tempura-fried mushrooms with salsa macha and citrus aioli, 24-hour-brined Iberico pork tenderloin with an espresso rub, served with cauliflower puree and sour cherry mostarda and pavlova with a passion fruit reduction.

Prado

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

949 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale

$55 per person

3 courses

With indoor and outdoor seating offering views of Camelback Mountain, Prado’s ultra-romantic architecture pays homage to the resort’s southern Spanish and Mediterranean inspiration. The theme is reflected in starters like patatas bravas served with smoky chimichurri and saffron aioli, rosemary citrus chicken with roasted squash and crispy-skin Faroe Island salmon with grilled sweet potato and lemon mint yogurt.

Uchi Scottsdale

3821 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

$55 per person

5 courses

Uchi’s ARW menu offers the famous tasting menu that the upscale sushi house is known for, in a more succinct presentation. Start with its twist on the wedge salad with edamame jalapeno puree and Thai pesto. Then, move on to the bluefin sushi roll, salmon crudo, and albacore tuna and seabass nigiri. Japanese cheesecake punctuates the meal.