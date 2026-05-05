The 4 most exciting new restaurants and cafes that opened in April

Restaurants open and close around the Valley all the time. But every so often, a new spot really catches our attention. Whether their owners promise unique cuisine, have crafted a gorgeous environment or bring something fun to the Valley, there are some new spots we just can’t wait to visit.

In the spring, the number of openings around town begins to slow. New restaurants tend not to open right into the heat of the summer, the Valley’s slowest season. But in April, a few spots flung open their doors for the first time. Two coffee shops, very different in style, are now inviting customers to stop by for a latte. A much-anticipated new downtown Phoenix destination has opened its doors. And in Chandler, a restaurant evolution is officially complete.

Here are the four most exciting new spots that opened around Phoenix in April.

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PoNy’s Miches 105 W. Portland St.

A prominent corner of downtown Phoenix got a new restaurant recently, as PoNy’s Miches opened in the former longtime home of FEZ. PoNy’s got its start as a food truck in the West Valley serving michelada mixes and ceviches. It has since expanded to open a restaurant in Goodyear, with another spot in Tolleson in the works. In downtown Phoenix, the new restaurant is open daily and serving refreshing ceviches, aguachiles and micheladas along with wings and tacos. The restaurant’s owners are also paying homage to the former occupant, with menu items including a FEZ-inspired burger.

Joe Ramirez launched his coffee pop-up from his home in 2023. Now, Soundtrack Coffee has a residency at Chilte. Sara Crocker

Soundtrack Coffee 765 Grand Ave.

In early April, a coffee pop-up settled into a physical location, allowing customers to find it in a consistent spot. Soundtrack Coffee started a residency inside Chilte on Grand Avenue. Owner Joe Ramirez is now serving his lattes and matchas from the downtown Phoenix Mexican restaurant from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday each week. Ramirez infuses espresso and matcha with homemade syrups to create unique drinks, such as a Mexican fried ice cream-inspired sip made with Cornflake syrup and cinnamon.

The Coach Coffee Shop is now open at Glendale’s Tanger Outlets. COACH

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The Coach Coffee Shop 6800 N. 95th Ave., #300, Glendale

Arizonans have long been familiar with Coach and its designer handbags and leather goods. But in April, the state’s first Coach Coffee Shop opened in Glendale. Located in the Tanger Outlets Phoenix near the Westgate Entertainment District, the new shop serves coffee drinks made with beans from Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee Roasters along with matchas, lemonades and pastries. One popular treat that really blends the cafe with its namesake brand is a chocolate-coated cake version of the iconic Coach Tabby Bag.