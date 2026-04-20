New designer coffee shop lands in Glendale this week

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Coach fans can get excited about more than the latest pattern drop this week. A new Coach-branded coffee shop, with chocolate and cake versions of one of the designer’s most iconic purses, will make its Arizona debut on Friday.

The Coach Coffee Shop will open at Tanger Outlets Phoenix, located just south of Glendale Avenue, sandwiched between Arizona Loop 101 and Westgate Entertainment District.

It’s the first Coach cafe west of Texas. The company operates cafes in New York, New Jersey and in the Lone Star State. Another is scheduled to open in California, along with Arizona’s first location in Glendale.

“Opening in Phoenix at a premier outlet destination is another milestone in our ongoing expansion and a natural next step for the future of The Coach Coffee Shop,” Marcus Sanders, Coach’s Vice President of Global Food and Beverage, said in a news release. “This shop embodies the spirit of Coach with a distinctly New York hospitality energy — crafted with our guests in mind and designed to feel both familiar and new.”

Glendale’s Tanger Outlets is already home to a Coach Outlet store, where shoppers can snag discounted purses, wallets, shoes and other leather goods. The new cafe won’t be inside the Coach store, but it will be close by.

Coach will open its first Arizona store at the West Valley’s Tanger Outlets. COACH

What to expect at the Coach Coffee Shop

The new store was inspired by classic New York corner stores and vintage diners, the company says, and is designed to transport visitors to New York City, the hometown of Coach. The new cafe will offer both indoor and outdoor seating.

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Coach Coffee Shops use beans from the Portland, Oregon-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters and craft a menu that features lattes, cappuccinos, matcha drinks, lemonades and iced beverages on tap. The pastry options will include coffee shop classics such as croissants and muffins, along with a unique, sculpted chocolate and cake version of the iconic Coach Tabby Bag.

The Glendale cafe will open with seasonal specials for spring, along with a grab-and-go food menu.

Everything at The Coach Coffee Shop locations, of course, features the Coach logo, including ice cream cones stamped with the Coach “C” and lattes topped with the logo stenciled in cocoa powder.

Coach Coffee Shops also sell cafe-related merch, including pullovers and tote bags, many of which feature “Lil Miss Jo,” a smiling coffee-cup mascot.

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Cafes connected to department stores are nothing new. Shoppers have been stopping by Nordstrom’s Marketplace Cafes for a bite to eat between browsing for decades.

But a new wave of smaller retail stores opening food and drink concepts is hitting the Valley. At Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, the A-OK Cafe opened inside the brand new Aritzia store in January. At 9 a.m. on Friday, The Coach Coffee Shop joins the mix in Glendale.

The Coach Coffee Shop

Opens April 24 at 9 a.m.

6800 N. 95th Ave., #300, Glendale