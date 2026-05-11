Meet Alcove, a neighborhood bottle shop and ‘connecting point’ in Phoenix

Tucked into the Garfield neighborhood, Alcove is the kind of place you could easily miss if you weren’t looking for it. But that is also the point.

Located on the northeast corner of 10th and Pierce streets near downtown Phoenix, sits a “little spot within a spot,” as owner Mariah Coen describes it, designed to feel less like a retail concept and more like a gathering place for conversation.



Alcove opened in November 2025, but its roots stretch back to the space’s former life as Buena Vida Bodega. Coen had been working at the wine and home goods shop as a buyer when an opportunity quietly presented itself.

“I’d always wanted to have my own business,” she says, so when the previous owner began moving on to a new project, Coen stepped in.

“My first response was, ‘Hey, I would love to take over the lease if that’s something that you’re interested in,’” she says.

Now, six months in, Alcove feels both thoughtful and organic. The shop still carries gifts and home accessories, many from local artisans, but the heartbeat of the space is food, drink and connection.

Coen describes the concept simply.

“I want people to feel like they’re walking into their friend’s home. What are we drinking? What are we snacking on? Oh my gosh, I love this dress! Oh, look at these cute little earrings!”

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Alcove currently sells bottles of wine. Coen hopes to start pouring for tastings this summer. Mariah Coen

That sense of ease extends to the bottle shop side of the business. Alcove offers a curated mix of beer, wine and non-alcoholic options, with a focus on approachability over expertise.

“I am still a novice,” Coen says of wine. “But I have come to really understand that wine is a vehicle for community and connection, and wine has a story.”

Rather than leaning into technical jargon, Coen keeps it personal.

“I buy what I like to drink, and I keep my community at the forefront of my mind,” she says.

That philosophy carries through to her recommendations. Right now, she points guests toward Arizona-made bottles from Cactus Cru and encourages people to try Pet Nat, a lightly sparkling wine that feels especially suited for Phoenix summers.

In addition to its everyday offerings, Alcove is beginning to expand its programming. The shop is in the process of acquiring a liquor license that will allow for wine tastings, something Coen hopes to roll out later this summer.

“It’ll take about 100 days,” she says. “So fingers crossed it lands somewhere in July… hopefully I can provide some sort of relief to that heat.”

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On Fridays and Saturdays, Studio 8 Matcha sets up at Alcove. Mariah Coen

Weekends already bring a steady rhythm to the patio thanks to a recurring matcha pop-up. A local vendor who started as a friend of the shop, Studio 8 Matcha, sets up on Fridays and Saturdays, serving drinks that draw both regulars and new visitors. For pop-up hours and other upcoming events, patrons are encouraged to follow along on Instagram for announcements.

The pop-up is part of a broader mission.

“It’s really with this intention of turning the lights on for others,” Coen says, “giving room for people to showcase what they have and who they are.”

That idea, more than anything, defines Alcove. Located among neighbors rather than nightlife, the shop functions as a natural meeting point for the Garfield neighborhood. Coen often introduces customers to each other mid-conversation.

“I think what makes this space unique is this is a connecting point,” she says. “A lot of new friends have been made simply by spending time here and me saying, ‘Oh, hey, you guys are neighbors, have you met?’”

Even as Alcove grows, Coen is clear in her mission. For now, that looks like a shaded patio, a rotating mix of local goods, grab-and-go snacks and a fridge stocked with drinks chosen not by trend, but by taste. It looks like a place where you might stop in for a bottle and stay for a conversation.

“My hope is that we continue to resonate with people as a place to come and connect and try something new, meet someone new, leave feeling a little new,” she says.

Alcove

1002 E. Pierce St.