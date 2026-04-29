Valley farmers markets shift to summer hours this weekend. What to know

Other than the record-breaking heatwave in March, we’ve enjoyed a relatively temperate spring here in the Valley. However, it’s time to start thinking about the heat.

Local farmers markets are shifting their hours earlier to escape their parking lot homes before the pavement starts to sizzle. Some are taking a pause for the summer, while others are moving indoors.

Here’s what you need to know before you head out to fill your basket with local bread and produce.

Shop for fresh produce and products at Valley farmers markets. Tirion Boan

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Phoenix farmers markets shifting hours:

The food– and produce-focused market that pops up in Old Town Scottsdale is shifting its hours this Saturday. In May, the market will run from 8 a.m. until noon, and in June, the tents will pop up for a quick morning market from 7 to 10 a.m. After June, the market is closed for the summer.

The Desert West Market pops up on Saturday mornings at Estrella Mountain Community College in Avondale. Starting this weekend, the market shifts an hour earlier and will run from 8 a.m. to noon through September.

Also starting this weekend is the Desert West Night Market. Take advantage of cooler evening temperatures on Saturdays this summer from 6 to 9 p.m. at Peoria Sports Complex.

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Gilbert Farmers Market sets up at Chandler-Gilbert Community College with plenty of vendors to shop from. Starting on Saturday, the hours will change for the summer, from winter hours of 8 a.m. to noon switching over to 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pets are not allowed at this market.

The Heritage District Farmers Market pops up within Gilbert’s historic downtown district and is keeping its winter hours for another month. The market currently runs on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon. In June, it will switch to 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A newcomer to the local market scene is the Eastmark Farmers Market in Mesa. The market started late last fall, meaning this summer is the new market’s first. On Saturday, it’s shifting its hours to 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

One of the rare Sunday markets in the Valley is the High Street Farmers Market in north Phoenix. This market shifts an hour earlier starting this weekend, and will run from 8 a.m. to noon through May. After that, the market closes for the summer.

Sunday shoppers can find another market in the parking lot of the Ahwatukee Swim & Tennis Center. The Ahwatukee Farmers Market is currently running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In June, it will switch to the summer hours of 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market takes place among the shaded walkways of the Arizona Center. The market will switch to its summer hours on May 16. Current hours are Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Summer hours will be 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

At Uptown Farmers Market, spring also brings a big shift. Throughout the cooler months, the market pops up twice a week. But the final Wednesday morning market took place this week.The bigger Saturday market will also undergo some alterations as the weather heats up. The market runs year-round, including during Phoenix’s hottest months. But in the summer, many of the vendors migrate indoors to sell their produce and products from inside the air-conditioned church. The market’s summer hours start this weekend, when the tents will set up from 7 to 11 a.m. The indoor iteration will begin later in the summer.