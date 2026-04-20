Arizona’s first Din Tai Fung is finally open to everyone. Take a look

The Kurobuta Pork Xiao Long Bao are the most famous signature dish at Din Tai Fung. They come with a warning: Very hot broth.

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The wait is finally over. Din Tai Fung opens to the general public on Monday; no reservations necessary.

The opening of Arizona’s first location of the internationally acclaimed chain has been a long time coming. A leaked announcement revealed the planned arrival of the Taiwanese dumpling restaurant.

The opening timeline started out squishy, and then, on March 12, the new restaurant started welcoming customers who had made reservations. Those seats became the hottest ticket in town, with fans setting alarms and trying to snag spots as soon as new reservations dropped online.

On Monday, the floodgates officially open. Arizona’s first Din Tai Fung is now accepting walk-in customers. The newest Din Tai Fung joins siblings across the United States, as the Taiwan-based chain operates locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and New York. A second Valley location is already in the works, set to open in Chandler in 2027.

Until then, fans can head to Scottsdale Fashion Square to try the famous xiao long bao, garlic string beans, pear lychee martinis and chocolate-filled dessert dumplings.

The restaurant is located on the ground floor of the mall. Look for the large red sign and a window into the kitchen where chefs fold perfect dumplings by the hundreds. Here’s a peek inside the new restaurant:

Din Tai Fung is now open on the ground level of Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

Din Tai Fung’s Yuzu Margarita is tart and refreshing.

Chunks of Persian cucumber are stacked in a neat pyramid and drizzled with sesame and chile oil in the Cucumber Salad.

The Kurobuta Pork Xiao Long Bao are the most famous signature dish at Din Tai Fung. They come with a warning: Very hot broth.

A large tree towers in the center of the dining room at Din Tai Fung in Scottsdale.

The Sweet & Sour Pork Baby Back Ribs beg to be eaten with your hands.

The String Beans with Garlic are fresh, salty and satisfying.

The Pear Lychee Martini is the restaurant’s most popular cocktail.

The Shrimp & Kurobuta Pork Shao Mai have pork in the base of the dumpling, with shrimp on top.

Din Tai Fung’s surprisingly creamy Vegan Noodles with Sesame Sauce are colored with spinach juice.

Din Tai Fung’s Shrimp Fried Rice is served in a perfect dome.

The DTF Old Fashioned is made with oolong tea syrup.

The spicy wontons come filled with shrimp and kurobuta pork, chicken, or pork and vegetables.

Not all of the Bao contain soup. Dessert options include Chocolate & Mochi Xiao Long Bao.

Din Tai Fung

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Scottsdale Fashion Square

7014 E. Camelback Road, #608, Scottsdale