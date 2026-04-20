Arizona’s first Din Tai Fung is finally open to everyone. Take a look

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The wait is finally over. Din Tai Fung opens to the general public on Monday; no reservations necessary.
The opening of Arizona’s first location of the internationally acclaimed chain has been a long time coming. A leaked announcement revealed the planned arrival of the Taiwanese dumpling restaurant.
The opening timeline started out squishy, and then, on March 12, the new restaurant started welcoming customers who had made reservations. Those seats became the hottest ticket in town, with fans setting alarms and trying to snag spots as soon as new reservations dropped online.
On Monday, the floodgates officially open. Arizona’s first Din Tai Fung is now accepting walk-in customers. The newest Din Tai Fung joins siblings across the United States, as the Taiwan-based chain operates locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and New York. A second Valley location is already in the works, set to open in Chandler in 2027.
Until then, fans can head to Scottsdale Fashion Square to try the famous xiao long bao, garlic string beans, pear lychee martinis and chocolate-filled dessert dumplings.
The restaurant is located on the ground floor of the mall. Look for the large red sign and a window into the kitchen where chefs fold perfect dumplings by the hundreds. Here’s a peek inside the new restaurant:
Din Tai Fung
Scottsdale Fashion Square
7014 E. Camelback Road, #608, Scottsdale