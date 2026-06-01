The 7 most exciting new Valley restaurants that opened in May

Often at this time of the year, new restaurants hold off on opening their doors until the cooler temperatures of fall arrive. But in May, a handful of exciting new spots gave locals something to enjoy this summer.

Familiar names, whether from former locations or farmers market stands, expanded with new permanent homes. Multiple social media darlings drew lines around the block. And a longtime Valley staple opened a second location after serving customers for over 40 years.

Here are the seven most exciting new restaurants that opened around Phoenix in May.

AZ Taco King’s birria is stuffed in quesatacos, tacos, tamales and more at the restaurant. AZ Taco King

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AZ Taco King

2030 W. Camelback Road

In 2020, a small restaurant opened on Camelback Road, slinging spicy birria ramen and huge quesabirria quesadillas sliced like pizzas. The restaurant got so popular, it moved to bigger digs in Glendale. Unfortunately, the move didn’t work out. But that spelled good news for uptown Phoenix fans. On May 6, AZ Taco King reopened in its original home, bringing back its birria to the yellow-painted former Pizza Hut. All of the favorites are on the menu, and the owner plans to expand with more options, including beer and frozen margaritas, going forward.

Sablé Boulangerie

228 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert

It’s not uncommon for exciting new restaurants to see a line of customers on opening day. But, after initially opening on May 13, Sablé Boulangerie has drawn hours-long lines for weeks. The new Gilbert bakery has become a sensation, with fans setting their alarms and their camping chairs hours before the bakery opens. Owner and baker Will Porter trained in Paris and Dubai before returning to his hometown to open Sablé. The small bakery serves intricate, neatly folded French pastries and hot chocolate.

Related What to know about the huge Japanese food hall coming to Scottsdale

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Let’s Toast opened its first brick-and-mortar store at Uptown Plaza on May 16. Zach Oden

Let’s Toast

100 E. Camelback Road, #164

Another new spot drew crowds of hungry customers last month, leading us to explore the line mania that hit Phoenix. On May 16 at Uptown Plaza, Let’s Toast welcomed hoards of fans hungry to enjoy thick-cut Japanese milk bread sandwiches loaded with sweet and savory bulgogi. Prior to opening in the brick-and-mortar location, Let’s Toast gained a loyal following at Phoenix farmers markets and food festivals. Now, fans can score a sandwich daily, instead of saving their Korean barbecue cravings for Saturday mornings.

Poolboy Taco is now open in Arcadia. Poolhouse Group

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Poolboy Taco

4031 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Drivers making their way down Camelback Road can’t miss the new Poolboy Taco. The sunny yellow-painted building pops against bright red letters that spell out Poolboy above the door. Inside, the yellow is traded for white and light blue, reminiscent of nostalgic neighborhood swimming pools. This is the latest concept from Aaron Pool, the local restaurateur behind Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup and The Green Woodpecker. At Poolboy, which officially opened on May 18, Pool expands on his taco offerings with half corn, half flour tortillas filled with a tamale-like cornbread, ground beef, green chile pork or tomatillo chicken. Quesadillas, burritos, bowls and slushy margaritas round out the menu at this colorful, retro spot.

Udon Shin

138 S. Dobson Road, #108, Mesa

Local restaurateur Huy Truong has spent the last few years bringing the first locations of unique Japanese restaurant chains to the Valley. He’s behind Mensho’s metro Phoenix debut and just announced plans for a huge Japanese food hall in Scottsdale. On May 23, his latest import opened its doors. Udon Shin is now open at Mekong Plaza in Mesa, where it serves thick udon noodles topped with a golden egg yolk and additions such as A5 Wagyu and bacon tempura.

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Ted’s Hot Dogs are cooked over an open fire fueled by real hardwood lump charcoal. Ted’s Hot Dogs

Ted’s Hot Dogs

2700 E. Germann Road, Chandler

Ted’s Hot Dogs has been slinging glizzys in Tempe for over 40 years. But on May 23, a second Valley location opened its doors. Hot dog fans in Chandler can now head over to Germann and Gilbert roads to get their fill. Ted’s is known for its chargrilled hot dogs, cooked to a snap over a charcoal fire right in front of customers. Opt for a classic dog, an all-beef version or a footlong and load it up with all the fixings, from ketchup and mustard to chili and cheese. Fries or thin onion rings complete the feast.