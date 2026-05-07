The 5 best bites and sips we tasted around Phoenix in April

April was full of flavor for the Phoenix New Times food team. We sipped on a unique matcha creation and hungrily slurped up pozole packed with tender pork. A somewhat hard-to-find sandwich felt like a prize in downtown Glendale and at one of Scottsdale’s hottest new spots, a surprising dish emerged as our favorite.

Here are the five best bites and sips we tasted at Phoenix restaurants last month.

Vegan Noodles with Sesame Sauce from Din Tai Fung

7014 E. Camelback Road, #608

Most people who manage to score a reservation at the newly opened Din Tai Fung in Scottsdale are focused on the dumplings. The Taiwanese chain is famous for its perfectly folded parcels filled with soup, shrimp, pork and even chocolate. But on a recent visit, a vegan noodle dish left us dreaming of more. There are two options for the dish, one made with classic egg noodles, and a plant-based version that features bright green noodles made with mung beans, colored with spinach. The green pops against the deep red chile oil for a dish that’s as visually fun as it is delicious. The plate also includes a creamy sesame sauce, crushed peanuts and sliced green onions. Twirl the noodles through the sauces and toppings to get a perfect bite.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food Alerts newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food & Drink

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Requinto served a Pozole Blanco recently at Sana Sana Cerveceria. Sara Crocker

Pozole Blanco estilo Guerrero from Requinto

6522 N. 16th St., #6

Chef Erick Pineda brought a taste of Requinto, his popular brunch pop-up hosted at Linger Longer Lounge, to Sana Sana Cerveceria in downtown Phoenix recently. He was cooking there to celebrate the release of El Andariego: Guerrero Mole Stout, a beer he collaborated on with the brewers. The chef dished chicken and maitake mushrooms stewed in a richly spiced Guerrero-style mole that was exceptional on its own, but we couldn’t stop slurping up this Pozole Blanco. Pineda’s pozole is a Requinto staple, and the soup he served at Sana Sana was practically clear but rife with the unctuous comfort of pork. The chewy hominy, vibrant serrano and robust oregano and red onion added layers to each bite. A squeeze of lime perked up all of these flavors, while the thick, crisp chips were an ideal, sturdy vessel to scoop tender chunks of meat or crumble in, to enrich the broth with more earthy warmth.

The Tecolota at Cultura Mexicana is a hearty and delectable way to start your day. Tirion Boan

advertisement advertisement

Tecolota from Cultura Mexicana

5713 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale

Located among the quaint red-brick blocks of historic downtown Glendale, Cultura Mexicana often draws a crowd. The restaurant opened in 2025 and has quickly gained a loyal following of customers eager to sip from peanut-rimmed jars of creamy horchata and colorful earthenware mugs of cafe de olla. Breakfast and brunch staples span sweet and savory, including classic dishes and a few that are a little harder to find in the Valley. We recently opted for the Tecolota, a Mexico City street food staple that packs red or green chilaquiles into a fluffy roll. At Cultura Mexicana, customers can choose how they’d like their eggs and which protein to add to the hearty sandwich. We opted for red chile, eggs over easy and carne asada. Piled high with a thick slice of cheese griddled to a perfect golden brown on one side, the combination was outstanding. The sandwich is savory, smoky and a little spicy, with the textural contrast of the chile-soaked chips, runny egg yolks and melted cheese making it into every bite. This sandwich alone is worth the wait for a table. Everything else on the menu is a bonus.

The Matcha Melon at Valentine is a combination of matcha, cucumber-melon agua fresca, cream and lime. The unlikely combination makes for a sweet, refreshing, juicy sip. Tirion Boan

Matcha Melon from Valentine

advertisement

4130 N. Seventh Ave.

We’re used to seeing matcha mixed with fruit on coffee shop menus. Matcha with strawberry, banana, blueberry, you name it. But when we saw matcha mixed with yellow watermelon and cucumber agua fresca with cream and lime on the menu during a recent trip to Valentine, we were intrigued. For starters, lime and cream don’t typically play well together. And how would the tart, fresh flavors pair with typically creamy, earthy matcha? The answer? Exceptionally well. This sip is thinner than many matcha drinks, more like a fresh juice than an iced latte. If you took a sip without looking, you’d probably picture a bright pink watermelon agua fresca like the kind found at countless taquerias around town. But then the cucumber makes you wonder if you’re actually in a spa. The blend is a refreshing, sweet and unique alternative to your morning brew.

El Rincon Poblano Mexican Grill’s Taco Arabe. Sara Crocker

Taco Arabe from El Rincon Poblano Mexican Grill

3302 W. Thomas Road, #1

This family-run Phoenix restaurant highlights Pueblan dishes made from recipes handed down through generations. El Rincon Poblano Mexican Grill serves the pumpkin seed mole, pepian verde, and several versions of Puebla’s well-known sandwich, the cemita. The Taco Arabe is another Pueblan dish that shouldn’t be missed at the casual, cozy eatery. This trompo-cooked pork is related to al pastor and likewise influenced by Lebanese immigrants. This version isn’t ruddy from marinating in a chile-based sauce. Instead, the pork takes the lead, wrapped in a tightly rolled, nearly translucent flour tortilla. The taco arrives with simple accouterments: thinly sliced cucumber and a salsa made with Morita chile. Tuck them both into the tender tortilla. The crisp, cool veg and fiery, fruity salsa add complexity and texture without taking away from this beautifully simple dish.