Restaurants

Japanese steakhouse closes after 2 years in the West Valley

The restaurant offered dinner and a show with chefs cooking right at the table.
By Tirion BoanApril 21, 2026
Exterior of Kasai at night.
Kasai Japanese Steakhouse has closed in the Peoria shopping center Park West.

Tirion Boan
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In January 2024, Kasai Japanese Steakhouse made a flashy debut in Peoria with teppanyaki chefs chopping, grilling and putting on a show for diners at the Park West shopping center.

Just over two years later, those tableside grills have gone cold. The large 7,500-square-foot restaurant has permanently closed.

The West Valley eatery was the second location of the local concept, which got its start in north Scottsdale in 2018.

  • Blown glass flames behind the host stand at Kasai.
    Handblown glass was used in a giant chandelier and a funky backdrop for the host stand at Kasai.
  • A lowball cocktail and a martini glass at Kasai.
    Two of the restaurant’s signature cocktails are the Plumptious made with Akashi Ume Japanese whisky, pear liqueur, blackberry puree and fresh lemon juice and the Lavender Yuzu Drop which features citrus vodka, Choya Yuzu liqueur, creme de violet, fresh lemon juice and a sugar rim.
  • Bar area at Kasai.
    The bar area sat at the front of the restaurant and had room for 50 customers.
  • Kasai has closed in Peoria. It remains open in Scottsdale.
  • At Kasai, each table got its own chef who cooked on a tabletop iron grill or teppan.

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Along with rice, steak and seafood cooked right in front of customers, the menu also offered a selection of different Asian-fusion dishes, from Kung Pao noodles and Mongolian lamb chops to a Wagyu burger and sushi rolls. The drinks menu featured Asian-inspired cocktails with ingredients such as Japanese whiskey and yuzu liqueur, which customers could enjoy tableside or at a large bar in the front of the restaurant.

The Peoria steakhouse was all about the atmosphere, with blown-glass flames shooting out from the host stand and from a glowing orange chandelier. False fireplaces flickered in a ring around the room. Each of the 12 teppanyaki grills was manned by a cook wearing a tall red chef’s hat, flipping and slicing ingredients in the center of tables filled with excited customers.

While the company has made no official announcement about the Peoria closure, it has removed the restaurant from its website and has responded to fans’ questions in its social media posts.

“We are sad as well. Love and miss the neighborhood and people,” the company wrote.

Related

While the show is over at the Peoria Kasai, the north Scottsdale location remains open.

Kasai

14344 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

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Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.

tirion.boan@newtimes.com

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