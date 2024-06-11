Meet the duo behind Roosevelt Row's new hot dog shop

click to enlarge Roosevelt Row's new hot dog shop serves specialty flavors including Chicago and Sonoran dogs. Gabby Madriaga

click to enlarge In February, Donny Ades and Chris Campbell opened RoRo Dogs beneath their charming house on Roosevelt Row. Gabby Madriaga

RoRo Dogs also serves $10 RoRo Chip bags. The chip bags are a familiar dish with many names, such as walking tacos or Tostilocos. At RoRo's, they cut open a bag of Fritos, regular Cheetos or Flamin' Hot Cheetos, and pile the toppings and chopped hot dogs on top of the chips.

As the aroma of sizzling hot dogs fills the air and laughter spills from the store onto Roosevelt Row, RoRo Dogs has quickly become a beloved spot for the neighborhood and during First Friday. The place's been growing in popularity organically despite the two not advertising.

RoRo Dogs

610 E. Roosevelt Street, Unit #140



