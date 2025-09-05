 Longtime Phoenix Mexican restaurant opens Arcadia location | Phoenix New Times
Longtime Valley Mexican restaurant opens new location in Arcadia

The local restaurant is mixing up margaritas in a third Valley spot.
September 5, 2025
Image: Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill brings its tacos and margaritas to Arcadia.
Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill brings its tacos and margaritas to Arcadia. Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill
Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill opened its first location in Scottsdale in 2014. Just over a decade later, the restaurant expanded to Cave Creek, opening its second location in early 2025. Now, the local chain's growth has ramped up, with a third restaurant opening in Arcadia.

The new restaurant makes its debut on Sept. 5 and is located on 44th Street and Camelback Road.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to finally announce the expansion of our restaurant to the Arcadia area,” Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill Owner Sandra Van Deraa said in a news release. “We have been planning to expand to Arcadia for some time now, and this new location represents an important milestone as we introduce high-quality modern Mexican cuisine to more parts of the Valley for the community to enjoy.”

click to enlarge
The new restaurant is located on 44th Street and Camelback Road.
Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill
The new 1,500-square-foot restaurant is decked out with colorful decor and offers a comfortable, casual atmosphere. It serves the same menu as its sister spots, with traditional Mexican fare and house specialties. Options include many flavors of tacos, enchiladas, tamales and fajitas plus unique items such as the Diablo Eggs with roasted jalapeno, bacon bits and pickled onions.

The restaurant serves lunch and dinner throughout the week, brunch on the weekends and a daily happy hour that runs all day on Sundays. Salt + Lime is also known for its namesake margaritas, which fill out the specialty cocktail menu, along with beer and wine.

Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill

5031 N. 44th St.
9397 E. Shea Blvd., #115, Scottsdale
28260 Tatum Blvd., Cave Creek
Tirion Boan
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Tirion Boan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
