Longtime Valley Mexican restaurant opens new location in Arcadia

The new restaurant makes its debut on Sept. 5 and is located on 44th Street and Camelback Road.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to finally announce the expansion of our restaurant to the Arcadia area,” Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill Owner Sandra Van Deraa said in a news release. “We have been planning to expand to Arcadia for some time now, and this new location represents an important milestone as we introduce high-quality modern Mexican cuisine to more parts of the Valley for the community to enjoy.”
The restaurant serves lunch and dinner throughout the week, brunch on the weekends and a daily happy hour that runs all day on Sundays. Salt + Lime is also known for its namesake margaritas, which fill out the specialty cocktail menu, along with beer and wine.
Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill
5031 N. 44th St.
9397 E. Shea Blvd., #115, Scottsdale
28260 Tatum Blvd., Cave Creek