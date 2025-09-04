 Phoenix Oktoberfest events to raise a stein this fall | Phoenix New Times
12 Oktoberfest events to raise a stein around Phoenix this fall

There's plenty of beer, brats and Bavarian-style revelry to go around at these Valley Oktoberfest celebrations.
September 4, 2025
Image: Raise a stein, and test your ability to hold it up, at Oktoberfests around Phoenix this fall.
Raise a stein, and test your ability to hold it up, at Oktoberfests around Phoenix this fall. Pedal Haus Brewery
The temperatures outside may not feel like fall, but the beer sure tastes like it. Now’s the time to dust off those dirndls and lederhosen, shine up those steins and head to the many Oktoberfest events happening around the Valley.

From brewery bashes to Tempe’s long-running fest and parties stretching from Glendale to Gilbert, there’s no shortage of places to prost up. Raise your glass at these 12 Oktoberfest events.
click to enlarge A pint of beer.
Pinnacle Brewing Co. will host an Oktoberfest with special beer tappings and German fare at its Scottsdale taproom.
Sara Crocker

Pinnacle Brewing Oktoberfest

Sept. 20
15111 Hayden Road, #100, Scottsdale
Prepare for a festive all-day party at north Scottsdale’s Pinnacle Brewing Co. The brewer will tap a marzen for the occasion, and in-house food truck Fire & Braids will cook a special menu featuring brats, schnitzel, pretzels and more. Those who don traditional dirndls or lederhosen can sip a $5 stein. Throughout the rest of the day, expect stein-holding competitions and flash tattoos.

Oktoberfest Weekend

Sept. 20-21 and Sept. 27
Multiple locations
Wren House Brewing Co. has a full lineup of Oktoberfest-ivities at its taprooms in Phoenix, Ahwatukee and Paradise Valley. On Sept. 20 and 21, both Ahwatukee’s Wren Sudhalle and Wren House’s flagship brewhouse on 24th Street and Monte Vista Road have plenty of food and drinks on tap. In Phoenix, there will be an Oktoberfest cask tapping and food from La Hamburgesa on Friday, and Beerded BBQ on Saturday. In Ahwatukee, there will be food specials from the in-house kitchen, as well as tapping of Oktoberfest and Hofbräu brews. Both spots will host stein-holding contests at 2 p.m. on Sept. 20. Wren House’s newest location at PV, the redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley mall, will host its Oktoberfest party on Sept. 27, hosting a food truck and pouring Oktoberfest on cask.

Oktoberfest at Saddle Mountain

Sept. 26-27
15651 W. Roosevelt St., Goodyear
Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. has an Oktoberfest weekend packed with live music, plenty of award-winning craft beer and Bavarian fun that can help you win gift cards to put toward your tab. Those who rock their lederhosen and dirndls or can hold a stein the longest can win $50 or $200 Saddle Mountain gift cards, respectively.
click to enlarge
Huss and SanTan have teamed up for a two-day Chandler event called Rocktoberfest.
Huss Brewing Co.

Rocktoberfest

Oct. 3-4
3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler
SanTan Brewing and Huss Brewing Cos. have created a new two-day event that blends live music, craft beer and Oktoberfest traditions. This inaugural Rocktoberfest will feature beer from both brewers, cocktails made with SanTan Spirits, Ciderboys cider and nonalcoholic options, as well as German fare. The fest will feature several tribute bands, including The Dirt, The Ultimate Bon Jovi and Red Hot Cholo Peppers. Between sets, watch weiner dog races or human competitions to stack kegs, hold steins or eat brats. Tickets are available online; Friday tickets start at $15 or $20 for Saturday.

Fountain Hills Oktoberfest

Oct. 3-4
13001 N. La Montana Drive, Fountain Hills
Head to the (Fountain) Hills for this Bavarian cultural bonanza hosted by Fountain Hills Sister Cities. There will be beer, brats and plenty of polka at this two-day Oktoberfest. Sip an imported Hofbräu or grab a local pint from Bone Haus Brewing. Phil’s Filling Station Grill will serve traditional German brats and schnitzel, or grab a strudel from Mountain View Kitchen. Put on your German best and you may win a prize. Other contests include beer stein holding and alphorn blowing. Tickets are $10 and available on Eventbrite.
click to enlarge
Head to Pedal Haus Brewery's Mesa location for its Oktoberfest party.
Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Oktoberfest

Oct. 4
201 W. Main St.
Prost to Oktoberfest with Pedal Haus Brewery at its biergarten in downtown Mesa. The brewer’s award-winning Oktoberfest Märzen, German-style Pilsner and special release Dortmunder will be discounted by $2 all day in Mesa. Guests in traditional Oktoberfest garb will get their first stein for $5. Live music and feats of strength are also on tap – test your might in the stein-holding or sausage-eating competitions. Pedal Haus’ pubs in downtown Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler will feature a special Oktoberfest food menu and seasonal beers from September to Oct. 5, but downtown Mesa is the spot for this year’s official Pedal Haus Oktoberfest party.

Oktoberfest at The Joy Lush Club

Oct. 4
24 W. Camelback Road
Sip German beers and wines, sample German-inspired fare and get in on family-friendly games at this free celebration hosted by the Phoenix bottle shop and bar The Joy Lush Club. Old Heidelberg Bakery will serve pretzels, while Stoop Kid is cooking bratwurst and other German treats. At the bar, there will be specials on beers and wine flights. Pretzel relay races and stein holding contests will be held throughout the evening.
click to enlarge
Haus Murphy's goes big for Oktoberfest with three weekends of events.
Lauren Cusimano

Haus Murphy’s Oktoberfest

Oct. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25
5739 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
Glendale’s classic German eatery Haus Murphy’s will celebrate Oktoberfest over three weekends this fall. The West Valley spot will serve its traditional fare and beer, with added oompah from Bavarian band Guggenbach-Baum. The events take place from 5 to 9 p.m. each evening, and reservations are encouraged. Save your seats by calling 623-939-2480 or requesting online.
click to enlarge
Raise a glass to the Valley's longest-running Bavarian party, Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest.
Four Peaks Oktoberfest

Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest

Oct. 10-12
80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe
The Valley’s longest-running Oktoberfest returns for three days starting Oct. 10. The 52-year-old Bavarian-inspired brat-and-beer fest will also feature two music stages, games and carnival rides. People can earn their beer during the Runnin' for the Brats 1-mile, 5K or 10K races or blow their daily diet with a bratwurst-eating contest. The fan favorite wiener dog race and stein holding competitions are also back. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $20, plus fees. Ages 20 and under get in free all weekend, and everyone can get in for free on Sunday.
click to enlarge
In downtown Phoenix, Greenwood Brewing will host a block party in honor of Oktoberfest and its fifth anniversary.
Greenwood Brewing

Greenwood Brewing’s Oktoberfest Block Party

Oct. 11
922 N. Fifth St.
There’s more than Oktoberfest to “prost” at Roosevelt Row’s Greenwood Brewing. This woman-owned brewery is also continuing the celebration of its fifth anniversary with a block party featuring beer, food, live music and more. Tickets, available online, are $15 and include a Greenwood beer stein that can be refilled for $5.55 at the event and all weekend at the brewery.

Oktoberfest at The Park

Oct. 18
335 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert
O.H.S.O. Brewery + Distillery’s Oktoberfest at The Park returns to downtown Gilbert for a second year. The afternoon event will include live music, games and contests for the most festive costumes, stein-holding and pretzel cutting. Eight local breweries will pour at The Park. Tickets are $45 and include 10 5-ounce pours in a custom taster stein and a meal. Food options include the choice of 89 Ale bratwurst, schnitzel or a Bavarian pretzel, served with macaroni and cheese and German potato salad.

OktoberWest

Oct. 18
6902 E. Greenway Pkwy., Scottsdale
The Westin Kierland Resort offers a distinctly Western take on the German beer festival. OktoberWest incorporates country flair into the Bavarian celebration. Pull on your cowboy boots and brush up on your line dancing; this event features live music courtesy of Jaty & The Black Stallions and Jacob Morris. Tickets are $45, available on Eventbrite
