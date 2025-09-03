These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

The end of the summer marked the end of the road for some Valley restaurants, cafes, bars and breweries. Multiple eateries closed to make way for new concepts moving in. Others said heartfelt goodbyes to longtime customers. Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants that closed in August.
Brunch Problems
Midtown Phoenix restaurant Brunch Problems has closed. Located on Central Avenue just south of Thomas Road, it was known for its Southern-inspired dishes, cocktails and live DJs.
The Living Room, a wine bar and restaurant, closed one of its Valley locations in August. The Ahwatukee spot was located off Ray Road just west of Interstate 10. The local chain once had restaurants around Arizona recognizable by their billowing orange curtains surrounding the patios. Two Valley locations remain open in Chandler and DC Ranch.
Nunthaporn’s Thai Cuisine
As Main Street developed around it, Nunthaporn's Thai Cuisine remained a Mesa staple for decades. The family-run restaurant served Thai food classics in a cozy space. Now, PP Thai & Sushi Bar has taken over the spot, serving some of the same Thai food dishes along with ramen and sushi. Nunthaporn's website remains live, however, online orders are not being accepted and the restaurant's phones have been disconnected.
PHX Beer Co.'s downtown Phoenix brewery and taproom closed in August, as the company merged with another Arizona craft beer powerhouse. PHX Beer Co. and Huss Brewing Co. have combined forces to create Zonafide Beverages, LLC. In the merger, PHX Beer Co. moved its brewing operations to Huss' facilities and closed the Phoenix brewery and taproom. The company's restaurant remains open in north Scottsdale.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
The prominent Indian School Road location of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers closed in early August to make way for another of its parent company's restaurants. Square One Concepts is changing over the space to reopen its former bar, The Original Arcadia Tavern. The new concept is scheduled to open in September and will keep some of Cold Beers' traits, such as the large patio, plenty of screens and hearty burgers.
After a long battle over sound emanating from its EDM shows, music venue and restaurant Shady Park has closed. The Tempe spot served an eclectic menu of ramen, sushi and pizza for nearly a decade. It quietly closed in August as fans mourned the loss of the unique music venue.
SakeBomber Sushi & Grill served customers in Tempe for 18 years before closing in late August. The restaurant, located on Broadway Road just west of McClintock Drive, served Japanese dishes, sushi rolls, cocktails and boba drinks.
J.T. Prime
Old Town Scottsdale restaurant J.T. Prime has closed. The restaurant's social media pages are live; however, reservations aren't available, the website has been taken down and the phones are disconnected. The restaurant and bar was known for its craft cocktails, steak and seafood.
Chill Kopi
Coffee shop Chill Kopi has closed. The cafe initially opened in Scottsdale before moving into the Chandler location of The Palette Collective, a collection of salons and businesses. The company posted a closing announcement in mid-August, citing a dispute with the collective and its parent company.
Scoopwells Dough Bar put a spin on the traditional ice cream parlor by serving scoops of ready-to-eat cookie dough. Its brightly colored shops in Gilbert and the Uptown Plaza on Camelback Road have both closed, along with an outpost inside Chase Field.