 These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

These 10 Phoenix restaurants are now closed

A midtown brunch spot, a Tempe sushi bar and a family-run Mesa staple all said goodbye last month.
September 3, 2025
Image: Scoopwell's Dough Bar has closed across the Valley.
Scoopwell's Dough Bar has closed across the Valley. Scoopwell's Dough Bar
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The end of the summer marked the end of the road for some Valley restaurants, cafes, bars and breweries. Multiple eateries closed to make way for new concepts moving in. Others said heartfelt goodbyes to longtime customers. Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants that closed in August.

Brunch Problems
 Midtown Phoenix restaurant Brunch Problems has closed. Located on Central Avenue just south of Thomas Road, it was known for its Southern-inspired dishes, cocktails and live DJs.

click to enlarge
The Living Room is an enchanting place to lounge with a glass of wine or a good cocktail.
Allison Trebacz
Living Room Wine Cafe & Lounge
The Living Room, a wine bar and restaurant, closed one of its Valley locations in August. The Ahwatukee spot was located off Ray Road just west of Interstate 10. The local chain once had restaurants around Arizona recognizable by their billowing orange curtains surrounding the patios. Two Valley locations remain open in Chandler and DC Ranch.

Nunthaporn’s Thai Cuisine
 As Main Street developed around it, Nunthaporn's Thai Cuisine remained a Mesa staple for decades. The family-run restaurant served Thai food classics in a cozy space. Now, PP Thai & Sushi Bar has taken over the spot, serving some of the same Thai food dishes along with ramen and sushi. Nunthaporn's website remains live, however, online orders are not being accepted and the restaurant's phones have been disconnected.

click to enlarge Exterior of brewery.
PHX Beer Co.'s downtown brewhouse and taproom has closed, with its brewing operations moving to Huss' Tempe facility.
Huss Brewing Co. & PHX Beer Co.
PHX Beer Co.
PHX Beer Co.'s downtown Phoenix brewery and taproom closed in August, as the company merged with another Arizona craft beer powerhouse. PHX Beer Co. and Huss Brewing Co. have combined forces to create Zonafide Beverages, LLC. In the merger, PHX Beer Co. moved its brewing operations to Huss' facilities and closed the Phoenix brewery and taproom. The company's restaurant remains open in north Scottsdale.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
 The prominent Indian School Road location of Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers closed in early August to make way for another of its parent company's restaurants. Square One Concepts is changing over the space to reopen its former bar, The Original Arcadia Tavern. The new concept is scheduled to open in September and will keep some of Cold Beers' traits, such as the large patio, plenty of screens and hearty burgers.

click to enlarge
Shady Park has served its last pizzas and hosted its final EDM shows in Tempe.
Benjamin Leatherman
Shady Park
 After a long battle over sound emanating from its EDM shows, music venue and restaurant Shady Park has closed. The Tempe spot served an eclectic menu of ramen, sushi and pizza for nearly a decade. It quietly closed in August as fans mourned the loss of the unique music venue.

click to enlarge
SakeBomber has served customers in Tempe for nearly two decades.
Google Maps
SakeBomber Sushi & Grill
 SakeBomber Sushi & Grill served customers in Tempe for 18 years before closing in late August. The restaurant, located on Broadway Road just west of McClintock Drive, served Japanese dishes, sushi rolls, cocktails and boba drinks.

J.T. Prime
Old Town Scottsdale restaurant J.T. Prime has closed. The restaurant's social media pages are live; however, reservations aren't available, the website has been taken down and the phones are disconnected. The restaurant and bar was known for its craft cocktails, steak and seafood.

Chill Kopi
Coffee shop Chill Kopi has closed. The cafe initially opened in Scottsdale before moving into the Chandler location of The Palette Collective, a collection of salons and businesses. The company posted a closing announcement in mid-August, citing a dispute with the collective and its parent company.

click to enlarge
Scoopwell's Dough Bar has closed in Uptown Plaza after more than six years in the Phoenix shopping center.
Sara Crocker
Scoopwells Dough Bar
Scoopwells Dough Bar put a spin on the traditional ice cream parlor by serving scoops of ready-to-eat cookie dough. Its brightly colored shops in Gilbert and the Uptown Plaza on Camelback Road have both closed, along with an outpost inside Chase Field. 
Image: Tirion Boan
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Tirion Boan: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's evolving dining scene and the chefs and restaurants that serve our community.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: New restaurant from Sam Fox to open in Scottsdale this fall

Openings & Closings

New restaurant from Sam Fox to open in Scottsdale this fall

By Sara Crocker
Image: A new beer and wine bar is bubbling up in Sunnyslope

Beer & Breweries

A new beer and wine bar is bubbling up in Sunnyslope

By Sara Crocker
Image: From BMX to bagels: How a local biker jumped into the world of baking

Baked Goods

From BMX to bagels: How a local biker jumped into the world of baking

By Sara Crocker
Image: This downtown Phoenix 'gem of a bar' is closing. How to make one last visit

Bars

This downtown Phoenix 'gem of a bar' is closing. How to make one last visit

By Sara Crocker
Image: This downtown Phoenix 'gem of a bar' is closing. How to make one last visit

Bars

This downtown Phoenix 'gem of a bar' is closing. How to make one last visit

By Sara Crocker
Image: Keeping it in the family: A new generation takes over a Gilbert brunch staple

Breakfast & Brunch

Keeping it in the family: A new generation takes over a Gilbert brunch staple

By Cheyla Daverman
Image: New restaurant from Sam Fox to open in Scottsdale this fall

Openings & Closings

New restaurant from Sam Fox to open in Scottsdale this fall

By Sara Crocker
Image: From BMX to bagels: How a local biker jumped into the world of baking

Baked Goods

From BMX to bagels: How a local biker jumped into the world of baking

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation