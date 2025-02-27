Everyone who was killed by Phoenix cops in 2025

Last year, Phoenix police officers shot and killed 14 people, surpassing the death toll of 12 in 2023 and 10 in 2022. That increase came while the Department of Justice wrapped up a three-year investigation of Phoenix cops by publishing a blistering report in June 2024. The report found that Phoenix police regularly committed civil rights violations, including discriminating against people of color, using excessive and unnecessarily deadly force and arresting unhoused people without cause.
Former Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan was hired on an interim basis in September 2022 to lead the department as it dealt with the probe. Sullivan stepped down in April and the city later hired a replacement in Matt Giordano, a former Phoenix cop who worked for the department for 20 years before moving to the county sheriff’s office and the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.
Mayor Kate Gallego and other city councilmembers pushed back against the notion that the city’s embattled police force requires independent oversight, arguing that the city was making strides in implementing reforms. The city recently adopted a new use-of-force policy but also undercut the chief of its Office of Accountability and Transparency and watered down its civilian review board. With the election of Donald Trump in November, any possibility of federally enforced reform became toast.
But the conclusions of the report haven’t been erased from the collective memory, or from Giordano’s.
“The information in that report didn’t go away. What created that report didn’t go away,” Giordano said at his first press conference as chief. “We should always be looking to evolve.”
Here’s a rundown of all the people who have been killed by Phoenix police this year. Where available, full stories about the deaths are linked to the names.