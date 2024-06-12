All the people Phoenix cops have killed in 2024

That rise in police shootings has come while the U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating the Phoenix Police Department for more than 34 months over its use of force by officers, discriminatory policing and treatment of unsheltered and disabled people. Phoenix police Chief Michael Sullivan was brought in to lead the department in September 2022 as it dealt with the probe.
The city of Phoenix has publicly pushed back against any independent oversight sought by the Justice Department. But the resignation in 2024 of the head of Phoenix's Office of Accountability and Transparency and the creation of a watered-down civilian review board call into question the city's ability to regulate its own police department.
Here is a rundown of all the people killed this year by Phoenix police. Where applicable, click each name for a full story on each shooting.