All the people Phoenix cops have killed in 2024

Already under U.S. Justice Department scrutiny, Phoenix police are on pace to kill more people in 2024 than they did in 2023.
June 12, 2024
Phoenix police have killed eight people so far in 2024. They killed 12 people in 2023 and 10 in 2022.
Phoenix police have killed eight people so far in 2024. They killed 12 people in 2023 and 10 in 2022.
If that rate continues, this year may wind up deadlier than 2024, when Phoenix cops shot and killed 12 people.

That rise in police shootings has come while the U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating the Phoenix Police Department for more than 34 months over its use of force by officers, discriminatory policing and treatment of unsheltered and disabled people. Phoenix police Chief Michael Sullivan was brought in to lead the department in September 2022 as it dealt with the probe.

The city of Phoenix has publicly pushed back against any independent oversight sought by the Justice Department. But the resignation in 2024 of the head of Phoenix's Office of Accountability and Transparency and the creation of a watered-down civilian review board call into question the city's ability to regulate its own police department.

Here is a rundown of all the people killed this year by Phoenix police. Where applicable, click each name for a full story on each shooting.

Junior Reyes, 30

Officers shot and killed Reyes on Jan. 5 after Reyes fired at officers, injuring one. Police said they were attempting to arrest Reyes, who was wanted on a felony warrant.

John Michael Lewis Jr., 43

Officers shot and killed Lewis Jr. on Jan. 11 in what started as a welfare check. Police said they tried to contact people through the back door of Lewis' house when Lewis appeared and produced a handgun. Police shot Lewis, and he was pronounced dead at his house.

Guy Vogel Jr., 42

Officers shot and killed Vogel Jr. on Jan. 27 after responding to a call that a store had been robbed and guns were taken. Police found Vogel and a woman, who they believed were the suspects. The officers gave verbal commands and fired a nonlethal launcher at Vogel, who fled and then produced a handgun. Police responded by firing at and hitting Vogel. Vogel was taken to a hospital, where he died from injuries.

Miguel Godines, 37

An officer shot and killed Godines on Feb. 13. The incident began after officers spotted a car driving at high speed out of a parking lot. Following a chase and apparent attempts by Godines to steal other cars, police said Godines pointed a gun at one of them. An officer then shot Godines, who was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Christopher Tavares, 27

An officer shot and killed Tavares on May 7 after firing 29 shots at him, according to body camera footage. Police said Tavares shot at and struck the officer’s vehicle as the officer was pursuing him on suspicion of shoplifting. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Devin Montgomery, 23

Police shot and killed Montgomery on May 16 outside his apartment while officers were attempting to arrest him for his alleged role in a fatal shooting earlier in the day. According to police, Montgomery fired at police and struck their vehicle before officers fired back and hit him. Montgomery was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sergio Frances Alvarez, 48

An officer shot and killed Alvarez on May 28 after stopping him for a traffic violation on his bike around 3 a.m. at 10th Street and Southern Avenue. Alvarez, who repeatedly asked why he'd been stopped, allegedly shot one of the two officers who was attempting to hold him to the ground. Alvarez was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. The officer who was shot was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Joshua Main, 27

Police shot and killed Main on June 2 while responding to a report of an armed robbery at 13th Street and Palm Lane. Two officers arrived around 2 p.m. and found a man in an alleyway on a motorcycle, which he allegedly stole minutes earlier. A police advisory said that as the officers exited their vehicle, Main raised a handgun toward the officers, prompting them to fire. Neither officer was injured, and Main was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A briefing is expected June 17.
