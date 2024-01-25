Phoenix police release video of fatal shootout at Peoria auto dealer

The video footage police released on Jan. 19 is part of the agency's “critical incident briefing," which is made public after any police shooting or in-custody death. The briefings are narrated by officers and include edited compilations of body camera footage, dispatch audio and other information regarding an incident.
According to the briefing, the shootout occurred at a car dealership near 87th Avenue and Bell Road in Peoria.
At the time of the shooting, detectives from the police department’s Fugitive Apprehension and Investigations Detail attempted to arrest Reyes, who was wanted on a felony warrant. Police said Reyes previously had assaulted police officers and was a prohibited possessor of a firearm.
During the arrest, Reyes pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and exchanged gunfire with officers, according to the briefing.
In the critical incident briefing, Reyes can be seen drawing his gun and discharging multiple rounds at close range. Three officers returned fire and a fourth officer fired a less lethal projectile launcher. That officer was injured by gunfire from Reyes, police said.
Reyes was shot several times. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The officer who was shot was treated at a hospital and released later that day, according to the briefing.
Peoria police are now conducting a criminal investigation that will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Phoenix police are conducting an internal investigation into whether the officers’ conduct is consistent with department policy.
The U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating Phoenix police for nearly 30 months regarding patterns in use of force by officers, discriminatory policing and treatment of unsheltered and disabled people. Chief Michael Sullivan was brought in to lead the department in September 2022 as it dealt with the probe.
Currently, the city of Phoenix is publicly pushing back against any independent oversight sought by the U.S. Justice Department.
In 2023, Phoenix police officers shot and killed 12 people, an increase from 2022. Reyes was the first person shot and killed by Phoenix police this year. A week later, officers shot and killed 43-year-old John Michael Lewis after he allegedly pulled a gun on police during a home visit.
Phoenix police fatal encounters in 2024
- Jan. 5: Officers shot and killed Junior Reyes, 30, after Reyes fired at officers, injuring one. Police said they were attempting to arrest Reyes, who was wanted on a felony warrant.
- Jan. 11: Officers shot and killed John Michael Lewis Jr., 43, in what started as a welfare check. Police said they tried to contact people in the house through the back door when Lewis produced a handgun. Police shot Lewis, and he was pronounced dead at his house. A briefing of the incident is expected from police on Jan. 25.