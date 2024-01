Phoenix police turn foot chase into target practice, kill 12th man

‘Unknown trouble’ turns into violence



click to enlarge An image of the metal object Alton Tungovia allegedly was carrying during a fatal police encounter on Dec. 16. Phoenix Police Department

Phoenix police fatal encounters in 2023

The Phoenix Police Department has released body camera footage of officers shooting and killing 37-year-old Alton Tungovia in December.Tungovia was the 12th and final person gunned down by Phoenix officers in 2023, a year that saw more deaths from police shootings than in 2022 despite the agency's efforts to reform its use of force policy and promote de-escalation.On Dec. 16, police responded to reports that Tungovia stabbed someone with a “metal stick” near 44th Street and McDowell Road. After officers encountered Tungovia, they deployed pepper balls before shooting the man four times, according to video footage. Tungovia died from his wounds at a hospital later that day.The video footage police released on Dec. 29 is part of the agency's “critical incident briefing," which is made public after any police shooting or in-custody death. The briefings are narrated by officers and include edited compilations of body camera footage, dispatch audio and other information regarding an incident.In 2023, 18 people died during encounters with Phoenix police officers. In a handful of cases, the county medical examiner has yet to publicly release a cause of death.Phoenix dispatchers reported multiple calls about an “unknown trouble” in the area of 44th Street and McDowell Road on Dec. 16, according to the police briefing. One caller said that her boyfriend had been stabbed with a metal stick near a Jack in the Box.Officers spotted Tungovia near 49th Street, five blocks away from the initial reported location of the stabbing. He was walking in and out of traffic. The released video footage shows police pulling up in vehicles to confront Tungovia. Before one officer exits his vehicle, he says, “He (Tungovia) is armed with a knife,” which contradicts a police dispatcher’s report that Tungovia was armed with a metal stick.The officer can also be heard yelling, “Get your fucking hands up,” while pointing his gun at Tungovia.The briefing shows that at least one of the officers ran toward Tungovia, who was walking on a sidewalk away from the officer. Tungovia then turned to face the officers before walking backward and away from them as they continued telling him, “Hands up!”One officer fired pepper balls at Tungovia.“Put a real round in my ass,” Tungovia said twice to the officer before turning around and continuing to walk away.Body cam footage from two different officers shows that Tungovia was surrounded by at least five officers at this point. Tungovia continued to ignore commands from the officers to put his hands up.One of the officers then fired three shots at Tungovia in rapid succession. Tungovia fell to the ground, and a fourth gunshot could be heard. Nothing appeared to be in Tungovia’s hand at the time he was shot by the officer. However, the briefing includes a still image of the cylindrical metal object that Tungovia allegedly was carrying during the altercation.The alleged stabbing victim was treated for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the agency. Police did not offer details of the incident or why Tungovia was considered a suspect.Phoenix police said they will investigate internally whether the “actions of the officers are consistent with department policy.” The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will decide if criminal charges are filed against officers involved in the shooting death.The Phoenix police department is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for its officers’ use of deadly force, among other concerns. The investigation has lasted nearly two and a half years. Chief Michael Sullivan was brought in to lead the department in September 2022 as it dealt with the probe.Phoenix police officers shot and killed 12 people in 2023. Officers also were involved in six other fatal incidents. In some of those cases, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner determined that the deaths were not caused by officers.