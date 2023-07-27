Phoenix police release video footage of officers killing two men

14 fatal incidents so far in 2023





: Officers shot and killed Raul Mendez, 35, while responding to a complaint about a burglary. They claimed Mendez tried to grab an officer's Taser during a struggle. July 17: Officers shot and killed Armando Reyes, 35, after responding to a call for a traffic accident. The police report indicated that Reyes had a gun and refused to comply with officers' commands.

Phoenix police officers have shot and killed 10 people so far this year. Officers were also involved in an additional four fatal incidents. In some of those cases, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner determined that the deaths were not caused by officers.