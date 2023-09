Phoenix police release video footage of officers shooting, killing man

Police shoot and kill man after armed robbery





click to enlarge Robert Crockett was holding a pellet gun when he was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers on Sept. 9. Phoenix Police Department

Phoenix police fatal encounters in 2023





The Phoenix Police Department has released body camera footage and other information about a fatal encounter in early September — the 11th deadly shooting by Phoenix police in 2023.The footage shows 30 tense seconds leading up to the moment three officers fired on Robert Crockett on Sept. 9. Crockett, 26, was later pronounced dead.The footage is part of the agency's “critical incident briefings," which are released after any police shooting or in-custody death. The briefings are narrated by officers and include edited compilations of body camera footage, dispatch audio and other information regarding an incident. Activists have criticized the department's decision to release edited videos, rather than complete footage, of fatal incidents.The agency is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for its officers’ use of deadly force, among other concerns. The investigation has lasted more than two years. Chief Michael Sullivan was brought in to lead the department in September 2022 as it dealt with the probe.This year, Phoenix officers have fatally shot more people than they did in 2022 — with three months left in the year.On Sept. 9, Phoenix police officers responded to a call regarding a suspected aggravated assault in the neighborhood of 85th Avenue and Indian School Road. According to the caller, the suspect took his car at gunpoint before driving off. The man reported that his phone and wallet were inside the stolen vehicle.GPS tracking in the vehicle helped police track it to Glendale Avenue. Officers in a police helicopter watched as a man entered a house. Officers and patrol cars swarmed the house before attempting to negotiate with Crockett to come outside.“During negotiations, an adult female came out confirming that the suspect was inside. Negotiations continued until the man came out and walked to the driveway,” Phoenix police noted in a press release Police said negotiations lasted 24 minutes before Crockett came outside. Police have not released further details about the negotiations. Body camera footage of the exchange was not included in the video briefing.In the released footage, Crockett exited the house on Glendale Avenue and walked down the driveway toward the street. A K-9 unit barked and lunged toward Crockett as an officer shouted, “Hey! Waistband!”Officers continued to issue commands to Crockett, who did not comply, according to the briefing.As several officers aimed weapons at him, Crockett raised his arm and is holding an object in his hand. It is unclear from the footage what the object was or if Crockett pointed it at the officers. Three officers fired shots and Crockett immediately fell to the ground.Police said they attempted to search the house but noticed a strong odor of gas coming from inside the house. The officers retreated to put on safety gear before re-entering the home, where they found a green propane canister that had been left turned on. Once the search of the house was complete, police allowed medical personnel to treat Crockett. The Glendale Fire Department pronounced him dead.According to the briefing, a pellet gun was found next to Crockett’s dead body.A spokesperson for the Phoenix police declined to answer questions from Phoenix New Times about the video.Phoenix police officers have shot and killed 11 people so far this year. Officers were also involved in five other fatal incidents. In some of those cases, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner determined that the deaths were not caused by officers.