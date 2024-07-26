Go Big Red! Cardinals' stadium named cheapest in the NFL

The Arizona Cardinals are No. 1 . . . among the cheapest fan experiences in professional football.
That's according to the betting site Action Network, which analyzed data to determine the most affordable fan experience in the National Football League. Factoring in the cost of tickets, concessions and parking, no gameday experience was cheaper than the one offered by the Cardinals' home of State Farm Stadium.
According to Action Network's analysis, which sourced its information from Team Marketing Report's 2023 NFL Fan Cost Index, taking in a game at State Farm Stadium costs an average of $452.76 for a family of four. That includes four tickets, two beers, two soft drinks, four hotdogs and parking. "Their food and drink costs all rank within the cheapest third of the league," the site wrote, "and parking in Glendale is the third cheapest of any stadium."
Last year, a different betting site ranked State Farm Stadium as the second-cheapest stadium in the NFL. So, things are looking up!
Hopefully on the field, too. The Cardinals are coming off consecutive 4-13 seasons, finishing last in their division both times. But as training camp revs up, Arizona is entering its second year under head coach Jonathan Gannon. Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be at full strength after returning from knee surgery midway through last season. Nobody's predicting they make the playoffs, but the team should be markedly better.
If you want to catch a game in 2024, at least you know you'll be getting the best deal in the NFL. (Quality football not guaranteed.)