 Arizona Cardinals stadium named NFL’s cheapest for fan experiences | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Go Big Red! Cardinals' stadium named cheapest in the NFL

The Cardinals haven't been very good. But it costs less to see a game at State Farm Stadium than at any other NFL field.
July 26, 2024
State Farm Stadium has the third-cheapest parking costs and the cheapest average ticket price for NFL games, according to Action Network.
State Farm Stadium has the third-cheapest parking costs and the cheapest average ticket price for NFL games, according to Action Network. John Martinez Pavliga/CC BY 2.0/Flickr
Share this:
The Arizona Cardinals are No. 1 . . . among the cheapest fan experiences in professional football.

That's according to the betting site Action Network, which analyzed data to determine the most affordable fan experience in the National Football League. Factoring in the cost of tickets, concessions and parking, no gameday experience was cheaper than the one offered by the Cardinals' home of State Farm Stadium.

According to Action Network's analysis, which sourced its information from Team Marketing Report's 2023 NFL Fan Cost Index, taking in a game at State Farm Stadium costs an average of $452.76 for a family of four. That includes four tickets, two beers, two soft drinks, four hotdogs and parking. "Their food and drink costs all rank within the cheapest third of the league," the site wrote, "and parking in Glendale is the third cheapest of any stadium."

click to enlarge A chart showing the cheapest gameday experiences at different NFL stadiums
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, ranks as the cheapest gameday experience in the NFL, according to Action Network.
Action Network

Last year, a different betting site ranked State Farm Stadium as the second-cheapest stadium in the NFL. So, things are looking up!

Hopefully on the field, too. The Cardinals are coming off consecutive 4-13 seasons, finishing last in their division both times. But as training camp revs up, Arizona is entering its second year under head coach Jonathan Gannon. Quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be at full strength after returning from knee surgery midway through last season. Nobody's predicting they make the playoffs, but the team should be markedly better.

If you want to catch a game in 2024, at least you know you'll be getting the best deal in the NFL. (Quality football not guaranteed.)
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Zach Buchanan has been the news editor for the Phoenix New Times since April 2024. He's worked as a journalist in Phoenix for more than a decade, and is an alum of both The Athletic and the Arizona Republic. He's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, and has taught as an associate professor at ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Contact: Zach Buchanan
Kari Lake is cooked, says Arizona GOP megadonor: report

Election

Kari Lake is cooked, says Arizona GOP megadonor: report

By TJ L'Heureux
Phoenix VA did nothing as vet had fatal heart attack outside its doors

Health & Wellness

Phoenix VA did nothing as vet had fatal heart attack outside its doors

By Zach Buchanan
It rained! Valley residents share their monsoon and microburst shots

Weather

It rained! Valley residents share their monsoon and microburst shots

By Morgan Fischer
His brother was murdered. Now he worries the killer may get parole

Courts

His brother was murdered. Now he worries the killer may get parole

By Morgan Fischer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation