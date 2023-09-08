Toast the Arizona Cardinals’ season with Bud Light’s new commemorative can

With that in mind, thanks to Bud Light, Cardinals fans with a keen eye on their hunt for a case of those game-day cold ones may spot something familiar staring back at them on shelves.
Just in time for Week 1 of the NFL season, Bud Light has announced Arizonans can now grab its newest commemorative Cardinals limited edition can at retailers that stock Anheuser-Busch products. For the first time, the cans this year feature a player illustration in the team's official colors.
As part of its new "Easy to Sunday" campaign, the beer brand offers limited-edition labels for all 32 NFL teams, adding team pride to tailgating at State Farm Stadium — with its weird rules — and your living room parties.
"Bud Light has been the official beer sponsor of the NFL for more than 27 years, and every season, we look forward to delighting fans by making their game-day celebrations easier over a Bud Light and America’s most popular sport: football," Todd Allen, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, said in a statement.
Bud Light wants to reclaim top-selling beer crown
The announcement of Bud Light’s renewal of the annual specialty-can promotion with the NFL comes on the heels of the company’s sales taking a massive hit after conservatives on social media lashed out over a promotion featuring trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The boycott tanked sales enough to end Bud Light's long reign as the top-selling beer in the U.S. Modelo claimed the top spot.
Throughout this NFL regular season, Bud Light will release new "Easy to Sunday" commercials featuring fans and their personal Sunday traditions. All of it aims to take back the coveted title as the favorite brew for avid football fans to have in hand on game day.
Maybe a free NFL Sunday Ticket subscription will help? In addition to the ad campaign, Bud Light's "Easy to Sunday" commemorative cans feature QR codes fans can scan to enter contests with prizes that include more than 2,000 subscriptions to the NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV, as well as e-gift cards to NFLshop.com via Fanatics.