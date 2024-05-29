Where to park for events at State Farm Stadium in Glendale

So when the stadium is open, that's a lot of people trying to find parking. Here's what you need to know if you're going to park at State Farm Stadium.
State Farm Stadium parking mapAccording to the State Farm Stadium website, general parking access points are available via Glendale Avenue or Cardinals Way from Loop 101 as well as from surface streets including 91st and 99th avenues. Preferred parking can only be accessed by entering the lot at Maryland Avenue and 95th Avenue. From the south, guests should exit Loop 101 at Cardinals Way. From the north, drivers should exit Loop 101 at Glendale Avenue, turning west to 99th Avenue, and turning east onto Maryland Avenue.
Another option is to park at Westgate, the dining and entertainment complex just north of the stadium. On event days at State Farm Stadium and Desert Diamond Arena, paid parking is implemented four hours before an event through two hours after the event begins. Parking rates vary depending on the event, and all parking is cashless.
How much is parking at State Farm Stadium?The answer is: It varies by event.
For concerts, a typical price is $30 for general parking, $75 for VIP and $100 for oversized vehicles.
It costs less to park at Arizona Cardinals games; parking passes run about $10 for the general lots.