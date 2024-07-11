 Phoenix Cobra Arcade Bar sued in connection with shooting | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix nightspot Cobra Arcade Bar sued over 2023 shooting

The victim in the shooting last summer is seeking $300,000 for his "serious and permanent injuries."
July 11, 2024
The exterior of Cobra Arcade Bar in downtown Phoenix.
The exterior of Cobra Arcade Bar in downtown Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman
A shooting outside Cobra Arcade Bar last summer has led to a lawsuit by the victim against the popular downtown Phoenix nightspot, its owners and staff for allegedly overserving the gunman and allowing him to bring in a firearm.

On June 25, 2023, Matthew Covarrubio allegedly shot Valley resident Jordan Crain multiple times following an altercation that began inside Cobra and escalated outside the bar into gun-related violence.

Phoenix police arrested Covarrubio after he allegedly left the scene with the firearm. Crain was taken to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Crain’s lawsuit against Cobra Arcade Bar was filed in Maricopa County Superior Court on June 24. In it, multiple claims of negligence and liability are made against the bar and its staff, accusing them of failing to cut off Covarrubio and allowing him to bring in a gun.

Covarrubio is also named as a defendant in the suit.
click to enlarge Matthew Covarrubio mugshot
Matthew Covarrubio faces four charges in connection with a shooting outside Cobra Arcade Bar in June 2023.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Allegations against Cobra Arcade Bar

According to Crain’s lawsuit, Covarrubio arrived at Cobra Arcade Bar at noon on the day of the shooting and stayed for 11 hours. The suit states he was asked to leave the premises at least once due to alcohol consumption and fighting with other patrons but still remained on the premises.

Cobra Arcade Bar, which is located at Second and McKinley streets, has been one of the more popular nightspots in downtown Phoenix since opening in 2016. A second location in Tucson debuted in 2018.

Crain’s lawsuit alleges that owners of Cobra Arcade Bar were “aware of a serious problem with violence" at both locations, but did not provide further details on the matter.

The lawsuit also alleges that the Cobra’s security “selectively check certain patrons but not others” for weapons. Covarrubio was allegedly checked for weapons by Cobra security on the day of the shooting but was allowed to enter the bar with a handgun, according to the lawsuit.

The suit also alleges that Covarrubio was overserved by Cobra's bartenders and his blood alcohol level was still over the legal limit 11 hours after his arrest.

Phoenix New Times could not reach Cobra Arcade Bar’s ownership for comment on the lawsuit.

Crain is seeking in excess of $300,000 in damages. According to the suit, Crain suffered "serious and permanent injuries" and endured extensive pain and suffering," including undergoing nine surgeries, as a result of the shooting.

Covarrubio is still awaiting trial in Superior Court on four felonies — two counts of aggravated assault and one county each of disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits.
