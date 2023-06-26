Navigation
Crime

1 person injured in shooting outside Cobra Arcade Bar in Phoenix

June 26, 2023 2:22PM

The exterior of Cobra Arcade Bar in downtown Phoenix on Monday. Benjamin Leatherman
One man is in critical condition and another has been arrested after a shooting caused by an altercation that took place outside Cobra Arcade Bar in downtown Phoenix on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the popular nightspot and arcade, which is located on McKinley and Second streets. Cobra was hosting its weekly Latin/hip-hop night Toxica Sundays.

A fight between two men on the edge of the parking lot escalated when one of them pulled a gun and shot the other before fleeing the scene with the firearm, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Gunfire from the shooting struck a nearby Phoenix police vehicle with two off-duty officers inside. Neither was injured.

Both officers pursued the gunman on foot and apprehended him after a short chase. The suspect was later arrested and one of the officers received minor injuries while taking him into custody, police said. Matthew Covarrubio, 22, faces several charges related to the incident, including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within city limits, police said Monday afternoon.

AZ Family reported that police used pepper balls to disperse the crowd gathered at Cobra Arcade after the shooting. Video footage posted by the outlet showed a chaotic scene as patrons left the area.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Alex Hernandez, a mobile food vendor who was set up outside of Cobra on Sunday night, told Phoenix New Times they had to leave their equipment and supplies at the scene following the shooting. He returned on Monday with his partner to reclaim the gear.

New Times was unable to reach Cobra Arcade Bar’s ownership or management for comment on the shooting. Detectives were still at the bar investigating the incident on Monday morning.
