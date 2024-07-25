It rained! Valley residents share their monsoon and microburst shots

According to the National Weather Service, the severe storms produced wind gusts greater than 70 mph and microbursts, which are tornado-looking columns of sinking air within a thunderstorm.
Social media user Sean captured one of these phenomena, which can cause significant damage, on video in west Phoenix. Taken from inside his car, the video shows fast-moving winds and rain filling the dark skies as a gas station seems to lose power because of the storm.
Rick also shared a video of the intense wind, rain and scattered lightning in Phoenix. Palm trees and outdoor lighting fixtures shook with the storm.
Microburst at 51st Ave & W Latham pic.twitter.com/mVr3g4bdYE— Sean (@Sean86048903) July 25, 2024
Dan shared a stunning photo of a microburst that hit the Phoenix area Wednesday night.
#monsoon storm rolling through #phoenix with vengeance, the rain is coming down in sheets tonight #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/wjODiXZEo1— Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) July 25, 2024
The NWS also warned of blowing dust leading to reduced visibility, heavy downpours and excessive lightning. A post from Tyler showed a dust storm coming into Maricopa County Wednesday night, which he described as a “wall of dust."
Phoenix got hit with a Microburst from a Monsoon Thunderstorm last night. Caused a lot of damage. A microburst is a localized, short-lived, and violent downdraft of sinking air within a thunderstorm that can produce destructive winds (can reach 100 mph). pic.twitter.com/7bazUHfNrC— Dan in Florida▶️Arizona - ON PATROL LIVE Fan (@daninflorida77) July 25, 2024
Lightning strikes from the storm caused a wildfire in Scottsdale. According to the city, a northern portion of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve would be closed due to the developing fire. Luckily, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management was able to get the fire contained by Thursday morning.
Wall of dust coming into Maricopa #azwx @NWSPhoenix pic.twitter.com/8P3lIezzfv— Tyler Heard (@T_Heard) July 25, 2024
More damage occurred in west Phoenix as a commercial building collapsed near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street. An employee is missing after the warehouse’s roof collapsed during the storm. According to a social media post from the Citizen App, the worker has not been found, and the effort has shifted to a recovery mission.
⚠️North area of Scottsdale's McDowell Sonoran Preserve closed until further notice— City of Scottsdale (@scottsdaleazgov) July 25, 2024
A wildfire caused by a lightning strike is burning north of Scottsdale. The city has closed the north portion of its McDowell Sonoran Preserve (north of Dynamite Boulevard) until further notice. pic.twitter.com/IFrLJSWvkI
In Phoenix’s suburbs, Spike captured one of the lightning strikes in impressive detail.
Recovery Mission in Progress for Missing Worker After Warehouse Roof Collapse in Phoenix— Citizen (@CitizenApp) July 25, 2024
A search and rescue operation has turned into a recovery mission as crews try to find a missing employee after a warehouse’s roof collapsed during a monsoon storm Wednesday night. Rescue… pic.twitter.com/BHOBzmcQQG
Melissa also shared a lightning strike photo. The bolt had a pinkish hue to it as it pierced the clouds.
Some spectacular lightning in the Phoenix suburbs tonight!!! #azwx pic.twitter.com/tyQ9sTTF6M— Spike Davis (@AZStormChase) July 25, 2024
Residents also experienced downed trees and shrubbery close to home.
Threw on the zoom lens and watched the storm west of Phoenix from nearly 50 miles away. Good show! #azwx pic.twitter.com/qMO0lJThk1— Melissa Wambolt (@MelissaMWambolt) July 25, 2024
Despite the damage, many residents celebrated the much-needed rain that graced the Valley.
Monsoon storm/microburst in Phoenix last night. Grateful for the rain but the wind…not so much pic.twitter.com/Jdird6Z1fF— Jeannie McB (@j3anne121) July 25, 2024
The NWS expects more storms on Thursday afternoon and evening.
Hello Monsoon rain!— Linda Williams (@LindaW2024) July 25, 2024
Best we’ve had this Summer in North Phoenix…
the desert and my plants sure needed a long drink of 💦!
🙌🏾#azwx #monsoon pic.twitter.com/nXhCkq7bcQ