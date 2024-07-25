It rained! Valley residents share their monsoon and microburst shots

Microburst at 51st Ave & W Latham pic.twitter.com/mVr3g4bdYE — Sean (@Sean86048903) July 25, 2024

#monsoon storm rolling through #phoenix with vengeance, the rain is coming down in sheets tonight #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/wjODiXZEo1 — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) July 25, 2024

Phoenix got hit with a Microburst from a Monsoon Thunderstorm last night. Caused a lot of damage. A microburst is a localized, short-lived, and violent downdraft of sinking air within a thunderstorm that can produce destructive winds (can reach 100 mph). pic.twitter.com/7bazUHfNrC — Dan in Florida▶️Arizona - ON PATROL LIVE Fan (@daninflorida77) July 25, 2024

⚠️North area of Scottsdale's McDowell Sonoran Preserve closed until further notice



A wildfire caused by a lightning strike is burning north of Scottsdale. The city has closed the north portion of its McDowell Sonoran Preserve (north of Dynamite Boulevard) until further notice. pic.twitter.com/IFrLJSWvkI — City of Scottsdale (@scottsdaleazgov) July 25, 2024

Recovery Mission in Progress for Missing Worker After Warehouse Roof Collapse in Phoenix



A search and rescue operation has turned into a recovery mission as crews try to find a missing employee after a warehouse’s roof collapsed during a monsoon storm Wednesday night. Rescue… pic.twitter.com/BHOBzmcQQG — Citizen (@CitizenApp) July 25, 2024

Some spectacular lightning in the Phoenix suburbs tonight!!! #azwx pic.twitter.com/tyQ9sTTF6M — Spike Davis (@AZStormChase) July 25, 2024

Threw on the zoom lens and watched the storm west of Phoenix from nearly 50 miles away. Good show! #azwx pic.twitter.com/qMO0lJThk1 — Melissa Wambolt (@MelissaMWambolt) July 25, 2024

Monsoon storm/microburst in Phoenix last night. Grateful for the rain but the wind…not so much pic.twitter.com/Jdird6Z1fF — Jeannie McB (@j3anne121) July 25, 2024

Hello Monsoon rain!

Best we’ve had this Summer in North Phoenix…

the desert and my plants sure needed a long drink of 💦!

🙌🏾#azwx #monsoon pic.twitter.com/nXhCkq7bcQ — Linda Williams (@LindaW2024) July 25, 2024