9 new restaurants and food options are coming to Goodyear’s GSQ

Restaurants and grocers are flooding into Goodyear's new downtown hub. Here's which spots are open and what's coming soon.
September 4, 2025
Image: Dave's Hot Chicken has opened its latest Valley location in Goodyear.
Dave's Hot Chicken has opened its latest Valley location in Goodyear. Dave's Hot Chicken
Goodyear is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and lots is happening in the West Valley suburb. One of the biggest recent additions is GSQ at the new Goodyear Civic Square, a development created to add a commercial element to the new city hall, public library, two-acre park and office space in the square. Altogether, it’s the city’s new downtown hub.

GSQ made its debut in August 2022 on McDowell Road and 150th Drive as a 150-acre mixed use development. Several restaurants — both on the higher end and casual spots — are already open, including BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Copper & Sage, Over Easy, The Stillery and more.

But left and right, GSQ has been announcing new restaurants and stores coming to town. Here are all the notable spots that have recently opened or will soon arrive at the square.

Now open:

click to enlarge
Known for its Nashville-style spice, Dave's Hot Chicken has opened in the West Valley.
Dave's Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken

The Nashville-style chicken chain was born in 2017 as a stand with a few folding tables in a Los Angeles parking lot. But after a glowing review from Eater LA, it gained widespread popularity and opened stores across the country. It already has locations in Gilbert, Laveen and north Phoenix.

At GSQ, a new location opened on May 16. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and also features a drive-thru.

Dave’s Hot Chicken is known for the seven spice options on its menu, starting at "no spice" and escalating to “extra hot” and “reaper.” It sells fried chicken tenders that come with sliced bread, pickles and a side of Dave's sauce, as well as chicken sliders and fry combos. They also sell hot cauliflower as a non-meat option.

High Tide

The seafood bar and grill, which also has locations in Gilbert and Chandler, opened on May 19. It features a seafood bar, sushi and a wide selection of wines. High Tide specializes in steam kettle cooking that chefs prepare in front of patrons with seafood products flown in daily.

"Our residents have made it very clear that they want a variety of dining options, and High Tide has a reputation for providing a high-quality dining experience that is both delicious and memorable,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in a press release.

Coming soon:

click to enlarge
The Valley's newest location of Trader Joe's is coming to the West Valley.
JeepersMedia/CC BY 2.0

Trader Joe’s

The fan favorite grocery store announced earlier this month that it plans to open a new 13,500-square-foot store at the Goodyear development in the future. Known for its affordable prices, wine selection, variety of frozen meals and assorted snacks and treats, it will be the first Trader Joe’s store in Goodyear.

Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development, said it was in the works for years. Goodyear officials were also excited about the announcement.

“Goodyear couldn’t be more thrilled that Trader Joe’s has chosen to come to our great city,” Pizzillo said. “This really is a dream come true for so many of our residents who’ve been asking for this unique grocer for many, many years.”

click to enlarge Buc-ee's exterior.
The first Arizona location of Buc-ee's is planned to open along Interstate 10 in Goodyear.
leeleblanc/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Buc-ee’s

The Texas-based chain of mega gas stations and convenience stores will be the first store in Arizona. Company owners and Goodyear officials broke ground in mid-May at the site, which will feature a store covering more than 74,000 square feet right off the I-10. It’ll include 120 fueling stations, 713 parking spaces and a 22-foot-tall sign with Buc-ee’s iconic beaver logo.

Buc-ee’s is known for its cult-like following and clean bathrooms, as well as Southern-inspired food and snacks, like its “Beaver Nuggets.” The chain has more than 50 locations, mostly in southern states like Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia.

Like Trader Joe’s, an opening date has not yet been announced.

click to enlarge
Black Rock Coffee Bar is joining the lineup at GSQ.
Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 and currently has stores in eight states, including Arizona, with dozens of stores across the Valley. The company announced plans to bring a 1,460-square-foot store and drive-thru to Goodyear in 2026.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Also slated to open in 2026, the American restaurant slinging steaks and seafood will operate out of a 5,658-square-foot standalone building. The upscale casual chain is known for its ski lodge-inspired interior design and, of course, wood-fired grill. Currently, there are Firebirds restaurants in Chandler, Gilbert, Peoria and Surprise. The location will also have an outdoor patio for dining during the Valley’s cooler months.

click to enlarge
Fogo de Chao is opening its second Valley location at GSQ.
GSQ

Fogo de Chão

The well-known Brazilian steakhouse chain will be bringing its meats to the square at some point in 2026, though the exact date has not been announced. The restaurant’s space will be an 8,460-square-foot spot on the southwest corner of Goodyear Way and Bullard Avenue. The Valley’s only current Fogo de Chao location is in North Scottsdale.

click to enlarge
First Watch will bring its breakfast, brunch and lunch menus to Goodyear.
GSQ

First Watch

The breakfast and brunch chain will add its 16th Valley store to the new Goodyear plaza. Known for serving up lemon ricotta pancakes, omelets, hashes and mimosas, First Watch is opening a 3,800-square-foot store with a patio, bar and Arizona-inspired mural. It’s also expected to open at an unknown date next year.

CAVA

The Mediterranean fast casual chain, burgeoning in popularity for its fresh, healthy options, will also get in on the action at GSQ with a 2,533-square-foot location. It’ll be the Valley’s third CAVA location slinging salads, pita wraps and grain bowls.

California Fish Grill

With origins in the Los Angeles and Long Beach area, California Fish Grill has expanded throughout the Golden State and into Nevada and Arizona — where it currently has two locations in Mesa and Phoenix. Its leadership claims to source from certified-sustainable fisheries and get its wild catches using the “least invasive means possible,” serving a wide array of seafood dishes like grilled and battered fish, tacos, salads and poke.

click to enlarge
Kura Sushi is known for its revolving sushi bar and touchpad order screens.
Geri Koeppel

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

Interactive restaurant Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open its fourth Valley location at GSQ, joining others in Chandler, North Scottsdale and Glendale. The chain says on its website that it serves “natural and healthy meals prepared with fresh, premium ingredients.”
TJ L'Heureux is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he’s primarily focused on news since September 2023. Before joining the New Times staff, TJ worked at Arizona State University's Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. He was also recognized for best community service project/reporting in the 2023 EPPY Awards. TJ holds a master's degree in investigative journalism from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in public policy and Latin American studies from the University of Chicago.
