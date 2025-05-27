9 new restaurants and food options are coming to Goodyear’s GSQ

GSQ made its debut in August 2022 on McDowell Road and 150th Drive as a 150-acre mixed use development. Several restaurants — both on the higher end and casual spots — are already open, including BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Copper & Sage, Over Easy, The Stillery and more.
But left and right, GSQ has been announcing new restaurants and stores coming to town. Here are all the notable spots that have recently opened or will soon arrive at the square.
Now open:
Dave’s Hot ChickenThe Nashville-style chicken chain was born in 2017 as a stand with a few folding tables in a Los Angeles parking lot. But after a glowing review from Eater LA, it gained widespread popularity and opened stores across the country. It already has locations in Gilbert, Laveen and north Phoenix.
At GSQ, a new location opened on May 16. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and also features a drive-thru.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is known for the seven spice options on its menu, starting at "no spice" and escalating to “extra hot” and “reaper.” It sells fried chicken tenders that come with sliced bread, pickles and a side of Dave's sauce, as well as chicken sliders and fry combos. They also sell hot cauliflower as a non-meat option.
High TideThe seafood bar and grill, which also has locations in Gilbert and Chandler, opened on May 19. It features a seafood bar, sushi and a wide selection of wines. High Tide specializes in steam kettle cooking that chefs prepare in front of patrons with seafood products flown in daily.
"Our residents have made it very clear that they want a variety of dining options, and High Tide has a reputation for providing a high-quality dining experience that is both delicious and memorable,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in a press release.
Coming soon:
Trader Joe’sThe fan favorite grocery store announced earlier this month that it plans to open a new 13,500-square-foot store at the Goodyear development in the future. Known for its affordable prices, wine selection, variety of frozen meals and assorted snacks and treats, it will be the first Trader Joe’s store in Goodyear.
Mike Ebert, managing partner at RED Development, said it was in the works for years. Goodyear officials were also excited about the announcement.
“Goodyear couldn’t be more thrilled that Trader Joe’s has chosen to come to our great city,” Pizzillo said. “This really is a dream come true for so many of our residents who’ve been asking for this unique grocer for many, many years.”
Buc-ee’sThe Texas-based chain of mega gas stations and convenience stores will be the first store in Arizona. Company owners and Goodyear officials broke ground in mid-May at the site, which will feature a store covering more than 74,000 square feet right off the I-10. It’ll include 120 fueling stations, 713 parking spaces and a 22-foot-tall sign with Buc-ee’s iconic beaver logo.
Buc-ee’s is known for its cult-like following and clean bathrooms, as well as Southern-inspired food and snacks, like its “Beaver Nuggets.” The chain has more than 50 locations, mostly in southern states like Texas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia.
Like Trader Joe’s, an opening date has not yet been announced.