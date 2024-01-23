Buc-ee’s clears hurdle to bring first Arizona location to Goodyear

Texans rejoice! Buc-ee's is potentially opening its first location in Arizona.
At a Jan. 17 meeting of the Planning & Zoning Commission at Goodyear City Hall, a rezoning application for a 71-acre plot of land was approved for a Buc-ee's Travel Center. The proposed location would be built on the southeast corner of Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.
The Texas-based chain of gas stations is famous for its super clean restrooms, beaver mascot and deli-style counter. The food menu includes barbecue and tacos that leave people driving specifically in search of their nearest Buc-ee's location. For many Texans who live out of state, a pilgrimage is necessary anytime they return home.
The chain started in 1982 and now has almost 50 locations in states including Texas, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and more. There are currently no locations in Arizona or anywhere west of Texas, but that could soon change.
In the eight-page plan, Buc-ee's representatives explained that "the proposed rezoning and overlay will allow the site to develop as Buc-ee’s retail store with a service station and with industrial uses."
The land is currently being used for agriculture and the plan proposes that the westernmost portion of the lot, along Bullard Avenue, would become home to the Buc-ee's Travel Center. The development would include a 75,400-square-foot retail store and service station, 713 parking spaces and a Buc-ee's sign topped with a beaver logo that's 22 feet tall and a total of 380 square feet.
Buc-ee's has more steps to cross before construction begins, so there is not yet a timeframe for the proposed location. Nevertheless, Buc-ee's has started the process of bringing its first travel center to Arizona.