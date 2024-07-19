 New Tempe Sam’s Club opening at Marketplace, among other stores | Phoenix New Times
Sam's Club, other new stores coming to Tempe Marketplace

The wholesale warehouse store is building its first Tempe location.
July 19, 2024
The Valley's newest location of Sam's Club is under construction.
The Valley's newest location of Sam's Club is under construction. Chris Potter/Flikr/CC BY 2.0.
The 1.3 million-square-foot Tempe Marketplace is home to more than 100 stores and restaurants. Now, four more are scheduled to join the mix, including Tempe's first location of Sam's Club.

The other three tenants set to move in are Nothing Bundt Cakes, Happy Beauty Co. and Enclave Salon Suites. These retailers are scheduled to open this fall, but Sam's Club fans will have to wait a little longer as the megastore is built. It's scheduled to open in the summer of 2025.

Sam's Club is a wholesale warehouse store owned and operated by Walmart. Similar to its competitor Costco, it also requires memberships to shop. At Tempe Marketplace, it will join other big-box retailers such as Target and discount stores including Ross, Nordstrom Rack, Five Bellow and Marshalls.

On May 14, the Tempe Development Review Commission approved the plan for a "new single-story 154,669 square foot retail building" to house Sam's Club at 2080 East Rio Salado Parkway. The new store is currently under construction at Tempe Marketplace and will be a convenient Valley location for many local shoppers whose next closest Sam's Club stores are in Chandler and Gilbert.

Tempe Marketplace's incoming stores join J. Crew Factory, Pandora and Rowan which opened this summer. According to a news release, the new stores bring the shopping center to nearly 100% lease capacity.

Tempe Marketplace

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe
