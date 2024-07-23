66,467 breadsticks in 3 weeks: Fazoli's booms in Glendale

That breaks down to over 22,000 breadsticks each week, totalling more than four breadsticks for every minute the restaurant has been open.
Safe to say, customers are excited Fazoli's has opened in Glendale.
“We are thrilled to bring the beloved Fazoli’s brand to different areas of the Valley and each community’s response has been nothing short of overwhelming,” Nava Singam, owner and CEO of Kind Hospitality, said in a news release.
Kind is the local franchisee of the Fazoli's chain and Singam has been a longtime fan. He first came across Fazoli's and its pasta, salads and bottomless breadsticks at a location in Flagstaff in the late 1990s. The Kentucky-based chain grew rapidly in the 1990s and 2000s and at one point, had 13 locations in Arizona.
Over the years, Fazoli's fizzled out in Arizona and by 2008, all of its locations in the state closed. But in 2022, Singam partnered with Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard to bring back the fast-casual Italian restaurant.
The Valley's first new location opened inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The second landed in Mesa Riverview in December and Glendale welcomed the third on Peoria Avenue near 58th Drive. But the chain's growth in Arizona isn't finished yet, Singam teased.
“We are grateful for our diners’ enthusiastic support and look forward to continuing Fazoli’s expansion,” he said in the release.
Even more breadsticks are coming to the Valley soon.