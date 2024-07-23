 Glendale Fazoli's sells 66K breadsticks in less than a month | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

66,467 breadsticks in 3 weeks: Fazoli's booms in Glendale

It's safe to say the Italian chain's reintroduction to the Valley is going well.
July 23, 2024
Fazoli's now has freestanding restaurants in Mesa and Glendale plus a spot inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Fazoli's now has freestanding restaurants in Mesa and Glendale plus a spot inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Fazoli's
Share this:
Fazoli's, the wildly popular Italian restaurant chain from the 1990s, is moving full steam ahead with is reintroduction to the Valley . It opened its third Valley location in Glendale on June 25 and in the three weeks since it welcomed its first customers, the location has sold 66,467 breadsticks.

That breaks down to over 22,000 breadsticks each week, totalling more than four breadsticks for every minute the restaurant has been open.

Safe to say, customers are excited Fazoli's has opened in Glendale.

“We are thrilled to bring the beloved Fazoli’s brand to different areas of the Valley and each community’s response has been nothing short of overwhelming,” Nava Singam, owner and CEO of Kind Hospitality, said in a news release.

Kind is the local franchisee of the Fazoli's chain and Singam has been a longtime fan. He first came across Fazoli's and its pasta, salads and bottomless breadsticks at a location in Flagstaff in the late 1990s. The Kentucky-based chain grew rapidly in the 1990s and 2000s and at one point, had 13 locations in Arizona.

Over the years, Fazoli's fizzled out in Arizona and by 2008, all of its locations in the state closed. But in 2022, Singam partnered with Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard to bring back the fast-casual Italian restaurant.

The Valley's first new location opened inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The second landed in Mesa Riverview in December and Glendale welcomed the third on Peoria Avenue near 58th Drive. But the chain's growth in Arizona isn't finished yet, Singam teased.

“We are grateful for our diners’ enthusiastic support and look forward to continuing Fazoli’s expansion,” he said in the release.

Even more breadsticks are coming to the Valley soon.

Fazoli’s

5825 W. Peoria Ave., Glendale
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
No password required, mostly: The 10 best speakeasies in Phoenix

Cocktails

No password required, mostly: The 10 best speakeasies in Phoenix

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Scottsdale's Etta is closed for renovations. New space, menu to come

Food & Drink News

Scottsdale's Etta is closed for renovations. New space, menu to come

By Sara Crocker
Backyard to replace former Sandbar in Gilbert

Food & Drink News

Backyard to replace former Sandbar in Gilbert

By Tirion Boan
Fundraisers try to save historic Bergies house from demolition in Gilbert

Food & Drink News

Fundraisers try to save historic Bergies house from demolition in Gilbert

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation