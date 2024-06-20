 Fazoli’s to open third Phoenix restaurant in the West Valley | Phoenix New Times
Fazoli’s to open third Valley location in Glendale

The Valley's third location of the resurrected fast-casual Italian eatery opens this month.
June 20, 2024
A second free-standing location of Fazoli's will open in Glendale on Tuesday. It joins the first in Mesa and a spot inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
A second free-standing location of Fazoli's will open in Glendale on Tuesday. It joins the first in Mesa and a spot inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Fazoli's
Fazoli’s, the cult-favorite fast-casual Italian chain, will open in Glendale on Tuesday.

This is the third Fazoli’s to open in the Valley since February 2023. The newest location of the resurrected eatery is on Peoria Avenue near 58th Drive. It joins a location at Mesa Riverview shopping center off Dobson Road in Mesa and another inside Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The resurgence of the Italian restaurant and drive-thru that’s known for its pasta, salads and bottomless breadsticks, has been led by Kind Hospitality. Fazoli’s is a Kentucky-based concept that grew rapidly across the country in the 1990s and 2000s. That included 13 Arizona locations, which all shuttered in 2008.

But since 2023, the chain has been brought back to life in the Valley, first with its airport location, followed by the freestanding Mesa eatery in December.

Kind Hospitality has opened a number of concepts in the Valley, including Panera Bread, Barrio Brewing Co. and the upcoming franchised location of O.H.S.O. Brewing set to open in Surprise.

When the Glendale location of Fazoli's opens to the public on Tuesday, “we are expecting big lines,” a spokesperson shared. Hours have not yet been posted for the latest location, but the Mesa location operates from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Fazoli’s

Opening Tuesday
5825 W. Peoria Ave., Glendale

