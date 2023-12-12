 Fazoli's Italian restaurant opens in Mesa | Phoenix New Times
‘Fast. Fresh. Italian.’ Fazoli's opens today in Mesa

Longtime Arizona residents may remember the fast-casual Italian restaurant from the early 2000s. Now, it's back.
December 12, 2023
The Valley's only free-standing location of Fazoli's is now open in Mesa.
The Valley's only free-standing location of Fazoli's is now open in Mesa.
Fazoli's, a fast-casual Italian restaurant that longtime Arizona residents may remember from the 1990s and early 2000s, is back. The resurrected chain's first free-standing restaurant opens today in Mesa.

The Kentucky-based concept first reappeared in the Valley inside Sky Harbor International Airport, where a kiosk opened in February. Now, customers will be able to visit the restaurant without a plane ticket. The new eatery is located at Mesa Riverview shopping center off Dobson Road.

Kind Hospitality, led by owner and CEO Nava Singam, partnered with Fazoli's CEO Carl Howard to reintroduce the chain to Arizona. Singam has brought a number of concepts to the Valley, including Panera Bread, Barrio Brewing Co. and the upcoming franchised location of O.H.S.O. Brewing set to open in Surprise.

Singam was first introduced to Fazoli's in its former iteration at a northern Arizona location and fell in love with the concept.

“This is a best-in-class brand with elevated aspects of the entire guest experience, from new menu items to the exceptional tableside service,” Singam said in a news release. “We’re so excited to bring this concept back to Arizona, to grow it throughout the Valley and to introduce diners to the Fazoli’s experience.”

That experience includes a menu packed with subs and salads, wings, pasta and pizza — plus those famous breadsticks. Dishes are served a la carte, family style, or as kids' meals.

The new restaurant held a ribbon cutting on Monday, and is now officially open to customers. This is the first of many Fazoli's locations set to open around the Valley over the next year.

Fazoli's

953 N. Dobson Road, Mesa
Find elk steaks, ostrich meat and snake sausages at these Phoenix butcher shops

Longtime Latin-fusion restaurant Fuego Bistro to close Saturday

Where to eat in Prescott, Arizona's ‘Christmas City’

Dos Pink to close its plant-based taqueria on Roosevelt Row

