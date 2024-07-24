 Best Asian grocery stores in Phoenix: Check out these 7 markets | Phoenix New Times
The best Asian grocery stores in metro Phoenix

From H Mart to Fujiya and Mekong Supermarket, check out these Asian grocery stores in the Valley.
July 24, 2024
AZ International Marketplace is at the intersection of Broadway and Dobson roads in Mesa.
Want to make sushi at home? Or are you craving pho, dim sum or kimchi? All of that is possible thanks to several Asian grocery stores in the Valley. Everything from bento boxes to noodles are for sale and if you're not quite sure what you want to eat, it's fun to walk through the aisles and discover a new culinary favorite to add to your weekly cooking routine.

So whether you're looking for a taste of the recipes you grew up with, or seeking out new ingredients to try for the first time, you don't want to miss these seven Asian grocery stores around metro Phoenix.

H Mart

1919 W. Main St., Mesa
Visiting the Korean grocery store H Mart is an experience. Be prepared to fight some crowds and wait in lines — so don't come to H Mart expecting a quick in and out. Mesa welcomed the New Jersey-based chain in 2020 and when you walk in, you're hit with multiple options. There is a sprawling food court offering noodle dishes, chicken wings, seafood and mochi. The produce section beckons with fresh and colorful selections including jackfruit, persimmons, longan and durian. There is also a section dedicated to Korean side dishes, and in case skincare enthusiasts were wondering, H Mart also has a line of Korean facial creams and lotions for purchase. And on your way out, don't forget to stop by the corner housing Paris Baguette where you can peruse the trays of cakes, macarons and other French specialties. H Mart is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Banana flowers at Lee Lee International Market in Chandler.
Tom Carlson

Lee Lee International Supermarket

7575 W. Cactus Road, Peoria
2025 N. Dobson Road, Chandler
As you enter Lee Lee International Supermarket, you immediately spot a fresh seafood counter brimming with crab and fish, as well as frozen options. While the international store carries items from all around the world, when it comes to Asian selections, Lee Lee offers foods from Japan, China, Vietnam and Korea, as well as some options from India and Thailand. The reasonably priced produce section includes items such as bamboo shoots, fresh chestnuts, Korean daikon and Indian bitter melons. The Chandler and Peoria stores are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

AZ International Marketplace offers a wide selection of fresh produce.
Tom Carlson

AZ International Marketplace

1920 W. Broadway Road., Mesa
AZ International Marketplace carries Chinese, Indian, Vietnamese and other Asian grocery items. The store is spacious — 100,000 square feet — so you can spend some time perusing the aisles. It carries several hard-to-find items and has well-stocked grocery and meat aisles. The store often hosts events, such as a Lunar New Year Festival and a Phoenix Night Market where customers are invited to try out different food vendors. The store also has daily deals on various items, as well as kitchen equipment and cookware for purchase. AZ International Marketplace is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 
Fujiya Market specializes in Japanese groceries.
Tom Carlson

Fujiya Market

1335 W. University Drive, Tempe
You don't need to travel to Japan to purchase a bento box — you can find them right here in the Valley. The family-owned Fujiya Market is a small Japanese store that sells specialty items like plum paste, tamago tofu, natto, okonomiyaki and frozen gyudon. Parking is limited and bento boxes usually run out fast, so get in line early for those coveted Japanese lunches. Other items like Pocky and rice wine vinegar are available to take home. Bento boxes are available from Wednesday to Sunday. Fujiya Market is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Asiana Market has locations in Mesa and Glendale.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo

Asiana Market

4410 W. Union Hills Dr., Suite A-1, Glendale
1135 S. Dobson Rd., #104, Mesa
Asiana Market carries specialty items from South Korea, Japan, China and India. The store is overwhelming when you first walk in and it can be a bit of a scavenger hunt to find the ingredients for your next Asian dish. But the search is part of the fun. Make sure not to miss the fresh kimchi and the Korean barbecue cuts for grilling. There is fresh produce, fish and other seafood available as well. Those looking for kitchen utensils and niche Korean items will likely find what they are looking for at Asiana Market. The grocery store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.


Mekong Plaza is home to a supermarket and many restaurants.
Tom Carlson

Mekong Supermarket

66 S. Dobson Road, #132, Mesa
Mekong Supermarket features many foods and snacks from Vietnam, China, the Philippines and Taiwan and is located within Mekong Plaza. The supermarket carries a wide variety of seafood and fish options, including sturgeon and live prawns. There is a section dedicated to produce like rambutan and jackfruit and several aisles of spices, noodles and other culinary selections native to specific areas and cuisines. Throughout the year, you can grab groceries, but also participate in celebrations within the plaza such as the Lunar New Year. Mekong Supermarket is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

GS Supermarket

5127 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
GS Supermarket is smaller than some of the other Asian grocery stores around the Valley, but don't be fooled by the size. GS Supermarket carries many specialty items, like lumpia wrappers, spices and sauces along with restaurant supplies and bulk quantities of rice. This store also sells seafood including live crabs, crawfish and lobsters. They have a vegan section, as well as kitchen supplies needed for Asian cooking at home. The produce selection includes a wide variety of cabbages, coconuts, yams and plantains. GS Supermarket is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.  
