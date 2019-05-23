No password required, mostly: The 10 best speakeasy-style bars in Phoenix

Bar 1912
4130 N. Seventh Ave. Valentine, a restaurant and cafe on Seventh Avenue, got a lot of attention when it opened its doors in late 2020. But much more quietly, a little cocktail bar opened around the corner. Customers can enter through the restaurant or through a door on the north side of the building and find Bar 1912. The simple yet elegant space features backlit archways that cast a soft glow over a seating area of small tables and a narrow bar. Customers decked out in their most fashionable outfits crowd into the space, hoping to see and be seen. The cocktail menu, much like that of the bar's connected restaurant, is filled with references to Arizona. Drinks are inspired by the different regions and ecological zones of the state and feature garnishes such as smoking rosemary and crystalline cotton candy flavored with pistachios.
Barcoa Agaveria
829 N. First Ave. When stopping by Barcoa, it's important to note that the upstairs bar is very different from what lies below. Both are well worth a visit, but downstairs is where the real cocktail magic happens. Enter the colorful cantina from the side door off First Avenue, walk past the taco truck and the string lights, and head downstairs. There, you can pull up a seat at the large, rectangular bar or pick a table around the edges of the dark space.
Decorative accents, such as comfortable throw pillows, table runners and artwork, are all imported directly from Mexico. One wall displays a map of the country, outlining where different spirits are made. This bar focuses on everything agave-based, ranging from well-known tequilas to the more unusual bacanora, sotol and raicilla. Curious? Knowledgeable bartenders can walk you through the long menu that includes creations such as the Elote Moda, which celebrates the sweet and earthy flavors of corn through elote mezcal, Abasolo ancestral corn whisky and Licor de Elote.
Melinda’s Alley
50 E. Adams St. Sipping on cocktails at Melinda’s Alley is like hanging out in your grandma’s attic but without the cobwebs. In the basement of the Renaissance Hotel, Melinda's lures trendy patrons, whether they're celebrating or looking for a more tranquil setting. The lounge is filled with vintage furniture, while the lighting is dim with a crimson hue.
The cocktail menu seen one weekend will not be the same on your next visit. The mixologists trade menu responsibilities every weekend. It's not uncommon for Melinda's to reach maximum capacity, so try to time your visit right. Find the entrance in an alleyway on the east side of Central Avenue, between Adams and Monroe streets. No password is required, but looking for the bathroom is a comical adventure.
The Ostrich
10 N. San Marcos Place, Chandler At The Ostrich in Chandler, the history goes beyond design inspiration. The subterranean bar used to be a storage room for ostrich feathers in the early 1900s and is now a vintage-inspired speakeasy concept named after the basement's former use. It's located below Crust, an Italian restaurant at the Crowne Plaza San Marcos Resort.
There are two ways down to the bar, one from inside the restaurant (look for a door covered in kitchen utensils) and one from outside (look for a descending staircase and a red light). Antique mugshots, barrels, books and a life-sized ostrich decorate the establishment. Bar stools, high-top tables and leather booths invite customers to sit and stay awhile. Along with craft cocktails, the bar serves draft beer and food. Not sure what to pick? Order the Dealer’s Choice and let your bartender take the lead.
Pigtails Cocktail Bar
1 E. Washington St. #128
21001 N. Tatum Blvd. #46-1405Spread across the Valley, there are two locations of Pigtails Cocktail Bar, both hiding in plain sight. At Desert Ridge Marketplace, Pigtails discreetly neighbors its sister concept, The Whining Pig, and caters to craft drink fans in an elegant setting. Opened in February 2019, the bar features low-hanging light fixtures, shiplap walls with copper accents and excessive plants which create a relaxed and oxygenated environment for sipping your favorite spirits. Once you’re in the Desert Ridge Marketplace, go across the way from Dave and Buster’s. You don’t need a password, and you get to exit from a secret, bookshelf door.
In downtown Phoenix, Pigtails is equally hidden. Head to the heart of CityScape and next to Coabana, another cocktail bar by the same company, you’ll find a nondescript glass front kitchen. Inside, bright lights and white tiles look more industrial than inviting. But a glowing red neon sign that reads “Cocktails” lets you know you’re in the right place.
The Cave at Quartz341 W. Van Buren St. Suite B When you visit Quartz, it’s tempting to grab a seat by the first bar you see, underneath a large rock overhang strung with glowing rope lights. The front of this dual-concept space has excellent drinks and a dark, moody atmosphere well worth visiting. But for something extraordinary, resist the urge to stay up front and enter The Cave. Around the host stand and through a small hallway, this hidden second bar is a feast for the senses. The shining, mirrored walls and ceiling reflect neon light in a way that’s both beautiful and a little disorienting. Take a seat at one of the booths which are each nestled into private nooks and sip on the small welcome drink while perusing the menu.
The drinks here are inspired by the desert landscapes around the world and each features a laundry list of ingredients. The visual presentation is as important as the taste at Quartz, and we’re fans of the Dreamtime, which comes in a funky glass goblet that appears to have melted around a wooden stand. The gin and mezcal-based drink has flavors of honey, lemon and tea. The Tomb of the Fizzy Kitty, which is served inside a ceramic black cat, is a wild take on a whiskey and Coke and comes with an olive coated in fizzy pop rocks.
While in The Cave, you can also order cocktails from the front bar where the drinks are inspired by gemstones. Some of the drinks are bright turquoise and emerald colors, but we’re fans of the less colorful but equally delicious Dripping Diamonds made with orange blossom vodka and topped with a marshmallow fluff float, and the Ama Pearl Diver, a fizzy and frozen mix of Japanese rum, sesame shochu with flavors of honey, white chocolate and pear.
Rough Rider
1001 N. Central Ave. The Teddy Roosevelt-inspired theme of underground bar and restaurant Rough Rider comes from about 20 years prior to prohibition. But it captures the speakeasy vibe nonetheless. To find the bar, enter the Ten-0-One building on the corner of Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. A bright, modern lobby will greet you, along with Teddy’s Preserve, a newly added bar and patio on the ground level. Head to the elevators and make sure to pick the middle one. Hit the button for the basement level and descend below the city streets.
When the doors open, it takes a minute for your eyes to adjust to the darkness of this lantern-lit space. Grab a table or head to the white marble bar edged with golden bullet casings. The cocktail menu is split into six categories, but the sections for Punches and Cobblers shine. The punches are made with locally sourced loose-leaf teas and the cobblers feature house-made jams. If you’re in the mood for sharing, try one of the “Fancy Features” which serve two, five or ten drinks apiece.
Stardust Pinbar
401 W. Van Buren St. Suite C Many speakeasy-style bars around the Valley take design inspiration from the Prohibition era with dim lanterns and dark woods. That is far from the case at Stardust Pinbar, a rainbow kaleidoscope next door to The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix. What makes it a secret is how you get in. Enter Ziggy’s Magic Pizza Shop, a bright pizza counter where you can grab a slice or two. Then, walk down the hallway to the right of the counter and go through a door that looks like it surely must be for employees only. Cross a small hallway and you’ll start to see the shimmer of the enormous disco ball. Ziggy’s counterpart, Stardust, awaits.
Grab a drink at the bar — these skew brightly colored and candy-flavored — and pick your adventure. Do you want to take a spin on the light-up dance floor, try your hand at one of the many vintage pinball machines or grab a table to enjoy your pizza? Stardust is loud and fun, with a DJ spinning most nights. So different from many of the moody and dark hidden bars around town, this spot is a party for those in the know.
Valley Bar
130 N. Central Ave. As you certainly know, Valley Bar is a hip place. There are drinks, dance parties, games, shows and, of course, a murderous piece of Arizona history told via shadow mobile suspended above the bar. But since the bar's opening in 2015, there’s been one aspect that grabbed people’s attention — this nightlife spot is hidden underground. Enter via the alley and descend down a narrow, dark, steep set of stairs after flashing your ID. It’s never not fun, and those stairs are never easy to climb back up. The drinks lean political, with names like the Sandra Day Old Fashioned, The Original Sinema and That's A Ducey, adding to the urban downtown feel.
The White Rabbit
207 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert At The White Rabbit, be ready for a time warp. To find the entrance, look for a doorman atop of descending staircase. Next, you're led down a dim hallway. You soon reach a bookcase. There is a small white rabbit staring back at you, and once it's pulled, you fall down the rabbit hole (metaphorically, of course).
The ambiance of The White Rabbit directly reflects the Prohibition era, with a dash of charm and luxury. On some nights, there is live jazz music. The vintage portraits you see on the wall have been passed down by the community. You'll also need a password, which you can get by joining the bar’s mailing list, or if you decided to grab dinner in downtown Gilbert beforehand, your server may help you out. Once you take a seat, pick out a cocktail from the menu, or have the bartender's specialty. Choose your spirit, and they do the rest.