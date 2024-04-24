Arizonans love Costco, but what's our favorite item to buy?

Costco carts are massive by design. Sure, bulk boxes of cereal and giant bundles of toilet paper take up space, but also we don't seem to manage to leave the superstore without at least one new thing to try.
Costco has locations all over the country, and shoppers' habits differ from state to state. Coupon aggregator CouponBirds.com set out to determine every state's favorite things to fill their massive carts.
Some of the results were a little dry. They found out that nationwide, Costco's most popular item is Kirkland paper towels.
But the next most popular item is a little more indulgent. Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells tops the list in four states: Georgia, Mississippi, New York and Ohio.
So what do Arizonans love the most? Get ready to pop the bubbles, it's Kirkland Prosecco.
The classic bottle of bubbles with its lavender label is a calling card for Arizonans, and we'd be lying if we said we didn't currently have a bottle in our fridge. Is this stuff fancy? No. Does it make an excellent ingredient for sparkling cocktails like mimosas and bright orange glasses of Aperol Spritz? Absolutely.
Not too sweet, not too dry, the Kirkland Prosecco is a crowd-pleaser and Arizonans aren't the only ones in on the secret. It is the most popular item sold at Costco in Arizona, California and Illinois.
And compared to some other states' favorites, we'll gladly say cheers. In New Mexico, the most popular item is Kirkland leggings. In Indiana and New Jersey, Costco customers really love Kirkland Signature Stretch Tite Plastic Food Wrap and folks from Washington state are excited about Trident Fish Sticks.
We'll stick to our prosecco, thanks.