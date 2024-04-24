 Arizona’s most popular Costco item is Kirkland Prosecco | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Arizonans love Costco, but what's our favorite item to buy?

Nationwide, Costco customers love Kirkland paper towels. But in Arizona, we love poppin' bottles.
April 24, 2024
Costco is hard to beat for bulk items at low prices. But Arizonans' favorite pick is a little more elevated than your classic cheap hot dog.
Costco is hard to beat for bulk items at low prices. But Arizonans' favorite pick is a little more elevated than your classic cheap hot dog. JeepersMedia / CC BY 2.0.
Share this:
Costco carts are massive by design. Sure, bulk boxes of cereal and giant bundles of toilet paper take up space, but also we don't seem to manage to leave the superstore without at least one new thing to try.

Costco has locations all over the country, and shoppers' habits differ from state to state. Coupon aggregator CouponBirds.com set out to determine every state's favorite things to fill their massive carts.

Some of the results were a little dry. They found out that nationwide, Costco's most popular item is Kirkland paper towels.

But the next most popular item is a little more indulgent. Goodles Cheddy Mac White Cheddar Shells tops the list in four states: Georgia, Mississippi, New York and Ohio.

So what do Arizonans love the most? Get ready to pop the bubbles, it's Kirkland Prosecco.

The classic bottle of bubbles with its lavender label is a calling card for Arizonans, and we'd be lying if we said we didn't currently have a bottle in our fridge. Is this stuff fancy? No. Does it make an excellent ingredient for sparkling cocktails like mimosas and bright orange glasses of Aperol Spritz? Absolutely.

Not too sweet, not too dry, the Kirkland Prosecco is a crowd-pleaser and Arizonans aren't the only ones in on the secret. It is the most popular item sold at Costco in Arizona, California and Illinois. 

And compared to some other states' favorites, we'll gladly say cheers. In New Mexico, the most popular item is Kirkland leggings. In Indiana and New Jersey, Costco customers really love Kirkland Signature Stretch Tite Plastic Food Wrap and folks from Washington state are excited about Trident Fish Sticks.

We'll stick to our prosecco, thanks.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the food editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Merkin Vineyards abruptly closes Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant

Food & Drink News

Merkin Vineyards abruptly closes Scottsdale tasting room and restaurant

By Georgann Yara
Owners of The Churchill, Driftwood Coffee to bring new food hall to Peoria

Business

Owners of The Churchill, Driftwood Coffee to bring new food hall to Peoria

By Lauren Topor
A new cocktail bar lands in Scottsdale. Meet The Goose

Cocktails

A new cocktail bar lands in Scottsdale. Meet The Goose

By Tirion Boan
10 great Phoenix sports bars to catch the big game

Food & Drink News

10 great Phoenix sports bars to catch the big game

By Tirion Boan and Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation