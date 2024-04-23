 The Goose cocktail bar opens next to Crust Simply Italian in Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
A new cocktail bar lands in Scottsdale. Meet The Goose

The team behind The Ostrich in Chandler and The Blue Heron in Gilbert is opening another bird-themed bar.
April 23, 2024
Michael Merendino (third from right) and his team are opening their latest bird-themed bar in Scottsdale on Friday.
Michael Merendino (third from right) and his team are opening their latest bird-themed bar in Scottsdale on Friday.
Crust Simply Italian has made a habit of opening bird-themed speakeasies near each of their pizzeria locations. Chandler has The Ostrich. Gilbert has The Blue Heron. And coming this Friday, Scottsdale gets The Goose.

The intimate bar, which can accommodate 42 people, will be located in the Mercado Del Lago shopping center next to the original location of Crust. Customers should expect Art Deco decor with geometric goose-patterned wallpaper, gold accents, a black and white marble floor and candlelit tables.

“As a sister concept to The Ostrich and Blue Heron, you will see many similarities, however The Goose will stand on its own with many differences like the original decor, elevated wine list, separate food menu and of course some newly creative cocktails,” Michael Merendino, owner of Crust Restaurant Group, said in a news release.

This new bar is the Crust Restaurant Group's latest addition, but there are other plans in the works. A pizzeria and dessert shop along with yet another bird-themed cocktail bar are planned to open on Main Street in Mesa later this year.

click to enlarge
The new bar will have an Art Deco design, with geometric goose-patterned wallpaper and gold accents.
Crust Restaurant Group

What's on the menu at The Goose?

At this speakeasy-style bar and lounge, the focus will be on classic cocktails such as the Vesper martini, Clover Club and New Orleans favorite Vieux Carre.

There will also be new creations with names fitting for the bar's theme, such as The Down Comforter, with smoked Wagon bourbon, Amaro Lucano Anniversario, pistachio Orgeat and Australian coffee bitters.

The OnlyFeathers is a take on a classic Pornstar Martini and will combine Platinum vodka, passionfruit and lemon juice, with a Prosecco topper. The Take a Gander will include Japanese whiskey, plum sake, pomegranate tea syrup and dry vermouth.

“We will also be offering Goose Bumps which will be an insanely fun way to enjoy caviar and vodka," Merendino said.

The cocktail bar will also serve a food menu from the Crust kitchen. Customers can pair their drinks with tangerine spiced olives, calamari, pizza, a charcuterie board and desserts.

The Goose's opening is planned for Friday, and following the celebration, it will be open daily.

The Goose

Opening Friday
8300 Hayden Road
