An Italian Restaurant and Speakeasy are Coming to Downtown Mesa

Crust Simply Italian, an East Coast-style Italian restaurant, will open its fourth location in Mesa this fall. And, the eatery is upping the ante by opening a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge alongside it.
The new Mesa location will be downtown in The GRID, a commercial and residential complex under construction on Main Street.
“We are thrilled to open our fourth Crust concept in downtown Mesa,” Merendino said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming families and friends to our restaurant to enjoy a delicious meal in a fun, friendly, and inviting atmosphere.”
The yet-to-be-named cocktail bar will stay within the “birds of a feather” theme of Crust’s other bars, according to the release.
There will be a naming contest and people can submit their ideas for the chance to win an invite to a friends-and-family opening and a $100 gift card. Updates will be posted to @birdsofafeatherbar_mesa.
240 East Main Street, Mesa
crustrestaurants.com
Owner Michael Merendino, a first-generation American, grew up in his father’s Long Island pizzeria. He wanted to share pizzas and pasta reminiscent of the Italian-American restaurants he loved in New York with Arizona. So in 2007, he launched Crust in Scottsdale and started serving classic Italian comfort food.
Crust Simply ItalianOpening in fall 2023
