Pretty in pink: Mon Cheri brings flowers and European-inspired eats to Scottsdale

With the popularity of the "Barbie" movie and a lot of Phoenicians building up excitement over the upcoming Barbie-Mattel amusement park that has started construction, it seems only natural to introduce a flowery, pink palace of a restaurant in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale this spring.
Mon Cheri opened in March and offers a perfectly girly aesthetic and visual experience paired with a growing and intriguing menu filled with shareable plates with plenty of European inspiration.
Before it opened, the new concept seemed to be more of a tapas and charcuterie spot with champagne and craft cocktails, but upon seeing it ourselves, it has far more to offer.
The small unexpected hurdle upon visiting Mon Cheri was the parking. The Google listing is not lined up with the actual address, leading us to navigate about a quarter of a mile away from the restaurant to a rocky parking lot unsuitable for heels one might wear to such a pretty restaurant. Luckily, the towering awning of faux pink roses is impossible to miss and led us to find Mon Cheri once we were down the street.
Mon Cheri is a feast for those who love posing for Instagram or with friends or family from out of town. It's easy to picture the photogenic spot as a destination for bridal or baby showers, engagement parties, bachelorette parties or any celebration. It's an immersive experience from the moment customers step onto the pink carpet and pass under the faux rose-wrapped arch at the front doors. Even the bathroom has a gilded swan theme.
Mon Cheri has a mix of tables, plush pink booths and bar seating with an outdoor area. Each area has its own name and vibe. There's House 54 which is the bar, The Coliseum which is the outdoor patio and Passport de Paradis, the main dining area.
The walls are decked out with more pink roses. Deep crimson roses adorn the ceilings around ornate gold chandeliers. The plates are pink, the silverware is gold and the cocktails and mocktails are gorgeous, including edible flowers.
What's on the menu?
The staff was friendly and knowledgeable and the menu was larger than expected. Visiting at happy hour, we started with the Apple Chutney Burrata and Strawberry Chicken Chopped Salad. The prices are fair for the quality and gourmet nature of the ingredients. Both dishes are suitable to share between two to three if ordering multiple things.
The combination of honey and cheese in the burrata was indulgent and rich, combining sweet and savory flavors and giving a satisfying mix of texture with the smooth cheese, thick honey, crispy toasted bread slices and crunch of honeycomb. The menu describes the honey as "hot/spicy" but we found it mild.
The salad is a refreshing and cool treat to enjoy on a warm night. It is colorful and lovely to look at, matching its surroundings. We were pleased that the chicken was warm and freshly grilled. The salad included a shareable portion of protein along with goat cheese, strawberries, almonds, lettuce and mint with a vinaigrette dressing.
The two dishes paired well and were a great introduction to the food menu. Other options include entrees such as the Pink Alfredo Pasta and two signature charcuterie boards — a Mediterranean- or Italian-themed board. Mon Cheri also offers elevated bar bites including Wagyu sliders with gruyere cheese and panko-crusted chicken strips with fries.
The Wonder Lust was reminiscent of a frozen Mojito, with alcohol-free rum as a key flavor. The Pink Swan is a more condensed tipple with a rich deep purple hue, a hint of mint and strong floral flavors.
The mocktails felt like tropical drinks one would order on a cruise or beach somewhere. It was hard to tell that they were alcohol-free and they pleasantly didn't have any aftertaste or artificially, overly sweet syrups.
Alcoholic drinks range from Mon Cheri's take on the espresso martini in the Mochatini, to a signature dragon-fruit-based Pink Drink and a house Honey Hot Margarita with ingredients like habanero honey and strawberry cinnamon reduction.
And this isn't just an evening destination. The new brunch menu promises a lot of lush options including the Italian Brunch with burrata, eggs and cured meats along with a pastry sampler, a bagels and lox tower, chicken and waffles and more.
As far as the French name and theme go, the concept is more European-adjacent with a mostly American set of offerings and beverages. The most transformative part of the restaurant is the unique decor, theme and luxurious feel of the plating and pouring of the food and drinks. Don't be surprised to see groups of women live-streaming their experience or flocking to the ring-light adorned photo booth in the main inside dining area featuring a heart-shaped faux rose wall to commemorate a visit to Mon Cheri.
There's something to be said for a well-executed design that could easily lean towards gimmicky but instead comes off as fun and self-aware. Mon Cheri is a place that fully embraces the aesthetic but also has a menu to back it up. This new spot certainly earns its place among the abundant Old Town Scottsdale restaurant offerings.