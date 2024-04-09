Here's why you should skip Giada's new Scottsdale restaurant

When Giada De Laurentiis announced her plans to bring a duo of restaurants to Scottsdale, fans were ecstatic. They couldn't wait to try the food she excitedly cooks on her TV shows, shares in her recipe books and tastes on her world travels. The restaurants, located in the newly opened Caesars Republic Scottsdale, are the celebrity chef's only eateries outside of Las Vegas.
On March 6, the resort opened its doors alongside De Laurentiis' two concepts: Luna by Giada, the main Italy- and California-inspired restaurant, and Pronto by Giada, a counter-service option for a quick bite on the go. At Luna, reservations quickly booked up, and the restaurant sold out for months in advance.
But on a recent Tuesday night, possibly due to a last-minute cancellation, we were able to snag a same-day table at 6 p.m.
The restaurant is curved, with a long, thin dining area arching around an open kitchen encased in floor-to-ceiling glass panels. The space is carefully laid out so each table feels unique and has its own dining space. Among the elegance, there are nods to the namesake chef's bubbly TV persona with hints of whimsy and fun. Bright, swirling tiles line the kitchen and a faux lemon tree rests on the bar.
The Mornings in Venice, a riff on a Bellini, is served in a comically tall martini glass with a double-height stem. These sky-high glasses pose a great challenge to servers carrying the drinks around the bustling restaurant and are difficult to drink out of — but they are fun. Resting on a finishing station in the kitchen are two bright red pepper mills, each about three feet tall. Fun to look at, but hard for servers to hoist above your table.
In addition to the Mornings in Venice, we ordered the bourbon-based Moderno, which is topped with a red wine float. On our visit, that float was spilled all over the table as it was delivered. No problem, we thought, mistakes happen. But it was unfortunately the start of a long meal.
The celebrity chef also has put a spin on her signature pasta by creating lemon pizza, a new dish available only at Luna by Giada. Our server, after admitting he doesn't love the lemon spaghetti, pointed us to the pizza instead. The white-sauce pizza topped with garlic creme and lemon slices came on a doughy crust missing any kiss of color. And instead of a pop of much-needed acid, the lemon skins brought only bitterness, failing to cut through the thick layer of cheese.
From the pasta options, the agnolotti was just boring. Pockets of braised pork and veal were haphazardly thrown on a plate and doused in "natural parmesan brodo," a salty broth that lacked depth or much flavor at all.
We tried the tiramisu, which came in a rocks glass and was big enough to share. Layers of chocolate cream played like the contents of a pudding cup and weighed down the delicate lady fingers below until they almost were dissolved. But overall, it was sweet, creamy and full of chocolate flavor — perfect if you love pudding.
Luna by Giada is a beautiful space filled with fashionably dressed diners starting their night in Old Town Scottsdale. It's upscale yet not stuffy, and the scene begs to be the backdrop to an excellent meal. But to our dismay, De Laurentiis' menu is a lemon.