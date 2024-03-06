 Giada De Laurentiis opens 2 restaurants at Caesars Republic Scottsdale | Phoenix New Times
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis opens 2 Scottsdale restaurants

The chef brings her brand of Italian cooking to the Caesars Republic hotel in Old Town.
March 6, 2024
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis makes her Arizona debut with two new restaurants in Scottsdale.
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis makes her Arizona debut with two new restaurants in Scottsdale. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has partnered with the brand new Old Town hotel Caesars Republic Scottsdale to bring two restaurants to the Valley. After many delays to the overall project, the hotel and its restaurants officially open on March 6.

De Laurentiis is an award-winning chef, television personality, restaurateur and author of nine cookbooks. Some of her television shows include Food Network’s "Everyday Italian," "Giada at Home," "Giada’s Weekend Getaways," "Giada In Paradise," "Giada In Italy," and more.

She also has two Las Vegas restaurants, her signature, debut spot Giada at The Cromwell hotel and the more casual Pronto by Giada at Caesars Palace. She's bringing Pronto to Scottsdale, along with a new concept called Luna by Giada.

click to enlarge
Luna by Giada is a brand new concept from the celebrity chef. It's opening inside the Caesars Republic hotel in Scottsdale.
Caesars Republic

What's on the menu at Luna by Giada?

While technically different from her debut restaurant, Luna will still showcase De Laurentiis' Italian American style of cooking. The concept will highlight the famous chef's "Roman heritage, mirroring her passion for Italian cooking with vibrant, California influences and a world-class guest experience," according to the Caesars website.

On the menu, starters include bread plates and salads along with a selection of seafood including crab arancini, oyster crudo and a shellfish tower with Maine lobster, crab, shrimp and clams.

There are six individual pasta dishes including the chef's signature lemon spaghetti with shrimp, mascarpone cheese, basil and capers. An additional pasta, the lobster bucatini with Calabrian chile pomodoro, is designed for two. The pizza menu includes four options, with a lemon pizza riffing off the pasta dish.

The entree menu features seared salmon, a petit filet and branzino with caramelized fennel. Sharing continues to be encouraged with the Bistecca alla Fiorentina, a 32-ounce wood-grilled porterhouse steak served with cacio e pepe ravioli.

Reservations are recommended at Luna, and fans have clearly already secured their seats. As of opening day, very few tables remain within the rest of the month. So if you're eager to try the celebrity chef's food, make sure to plan way in advance.

click to enlarge
Pronto by Giada is a much more casual, counter-service cafe that serves breakfast and lunch.
Caesars Republic

What to expect at Pronto by Giada

Fans who have visited the Las Vegas location of Pronto by Giada will recognize much of the menu and vibe at the Scottsdale location. It is, however, smaller with a more condensed menu designed for the first-floor space inside the new Caesars Republic hotel.

Pronto serves breakfast sandwiches, wraps, pastries and coffee in the morning, panini, salads and soups for lunch and gelato for dessert. The casual cafe is designed for hotel guests or locals on the go stopping by for a quick and casual bite.

Caesars Republic is located just north of the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall and is the only non-gaming hotel from Caesars Entertainment in the country.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale

Opens March 6
4747 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale
