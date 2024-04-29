Stick to the cocktails at Scottsdale's new brunch spot, Little Snitch

The undeniable popularity of a European aesthetic along with the radiating embrace of femininity have become cornerstones of recent trends — encouraging us to slow down and bask in the little things, like sipping on a lavender-hued cocktail adorned with a sprig of dried baby’s breath and feeling like royalty because the gin-based aperitif is called “The Empress.”
Scottsdale’s newest neighborhood brunch and cocktail spot, Little Snitch, appeals to those who are looking for a garden-party escape or their next Instagram-worthy photo opportunity.
Yet it's a mere glimpse at tranquility before abruptly stumbling into the long line of brunch-goers waiting to place their food and drink orders at the counter inside. A chalkboard sign is placed at the end of the line to explain the process: place an order, take a number and find an open table. Saving your seat is not allowed.
Through the door and inside, the space is quaint and a bit congested but charming. From the black and white tiled flooring and sparkling chandeliers to the garden-esque wallpapers and floral installs draped from the ceiling, the bright and colorful atmosphere nods towards the feel of European cafes and bakeries.
Once at the front of the line, we asked the cashier what her favorite pastry was and added a peach-filled pop-tart to our order. Number in hand, we proceeded through the busy restaurant and to the back patio — a hidden outdoor area with great sunlight and intimate seating options.
It didn’t take long to receive the first round of espresso martinis; the Almond Roca Chai and the Raspberry Cheesecake. Upon tasting each, the blend of fresh espresso paired with the creamy, rich flavorings made for a great first impression. While the Almond Roca Chai had a nice spice and sweetness to it, the Raspberry Cheesecake immediately stole our hearts with its raspberry cold foam and the white chocolate sauce-filled raspberry suspended by a toothpick on the edge of the glass (a thoughtful touch that left us wishing for a bowl of just the filled raspberries).
Worried that we’d have to go back to the counter to place the next order, a server returned to the table and kindly took down our breakfast entrees and sent them to the kitchen, a gesture that was greatly appreciated as we settled into the cushioned seats with drinks in hand.
Hopeful that the main entrees would make up for the lack of excitement over the pastry, the Knife and Fork Egg Open-faced Sandwich and the Sausage Bowl were next to the table. Taking note of the considerate presentation, we prepared to enjoy what looked to be a delicious and savory breakfast.
Let’s just say, there should be more than just a fork and knife to eat the open-faced sandwich because it was frustrating to sit there and saw away at the dry bread until a piece finally broke off. After the sawing, the mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and a not-so-runny egg that were piled on one piece of toast ended up looking like a scattered mess of ingredients. Along with the hassle of trying to eat this dish, the flavors were average at best.
Rounding out the experience, a boozy pick-me-up was in order. We tried The Empress and the Fruit Loop. Both varying in ingredients, appearance and taste, one sip of each and moods instantly lifted.
The Empress, made from 1908 Empress Indigo Gin, lemon juice, lavender and orgeat was the perfect blend of floral and citrus notes with a sprinkle of floating lavender and a garnish of a small clipping of dried baby’s breath attached by a tiny clothespin.
For the Fruit Loop, imagine the fruity milk left at the bottom of the cereal bowl mixed with sweet liquors. The fun drink is served with a small golden spoon and a few Fruit Loops skewered on a toothpick, giving the option to have a “bowl of cereal” in a martini glass.
Is Little Snitch worth planning a weekend brunch with friends? Not necessarily. If you are planning to eat, don’t go in with the highest expectations.
Is it a good place to grab a craft cocktail or afternoon tea? Absolutely, yes. It's hard to go wrong with any of the cocktails, coffees or teas. Little Snitch is a unique café concept and photogenic space for those who appreciate a cute cocktail and pretty backdrops to match.