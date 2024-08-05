Feel alive with Taco Viva's fun energy and fiery salsas

This fun and friendly introduction lays the groundwork for the rest of the experience at this new Indian School Road restaurant.
Taco Viva opened on June 22. The newly built space includes towering ceilings, a modern and bright dining room with tables and booths, a salsa bar, a section selling red and white Taco Viva merch and a drive-thru.
Its owners, James Greaves and Rigo Neri, wanted to bring a taste of their childhoods to the new spot. Neri grew up in Sonora, Mexico and Greaves lived in Mexico City as a teenager. The restaurant's menu pulls influences from both.
Painted in block letters on the wall, the menu lays out options for fillings — carne asada, pollo, al pastor or hongos. Customers can then choose to enjoy those fillings in the form of tacos, tostadas, quesadillas, mulas, vampiros or on top of fries. Additional options that work as appetizers or sides include chips with salsa, guacamole or queso.
Customers place their orders at the counter and then move down the line, watching as taqueros put together their meals. During this process, you can choose flour or corn tortillas and opt in or out of different toppings. Customers are encouraged to order their meals "con todo” which includes salsa, guacamole, onion and cilantro.
Next, we tried a mula, similar to a small quesadilla, filled with hongos, or savory mushrooms. The cheese inside was griddled to a toasty golden brown, but this crisp texture didn't allow the top quesadilla to stick. We ended up taking off the extra tortilla and enjoying the bite like a cheesy taco.
The vampiro, which came on a super crunchy tortilla, was topped with tender carne asada with just the right amount of char. And a pollo taco was the perfect backdrop for its toppings of spicy salsa and fresh herbs.
Those green and orange salsas, which are added to most dishes and are available in bottles at the bar, pack a punch. They're a main component of the carne asada fries, a dish that is seriously spicy.
The same flavorful carne cubes are added to a tray of piping hot fries, and then drizzled generously with queso and bright orange salsa. A dollop of guac and drizzle of crema don't do much to stop the flames. These fries are dangerously delicious. Proceed with caution and maybe get a refill on your horchata before digging in.
Gather yourself after eating the supremely spicy fries and enjoy the atmosphere of this fun new spot. Loud Spanish pop blares overhead and the high-energy staff serve customers while throwing in a few dance moves behind the counter. On the way out, the chorus picks back up with a collective "Buenas noches!" for every customer walking through the door.