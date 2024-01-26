At The Rosticceria, the Maggiore Group takes a stab at carnivorous cuisine

At the entrance, customers are greeted by two Roman gladiator statues and a touch of intentional graffiti, a bold pronouncement to the restaurant’s theme. On a recent Thursday night, The Rosticceria was bright, loud and boisterous, full of upbeat music and patrons.
A large bar runs along the right side and the hightops spill into the main dining booths. Gladiator helmets are strung between the two dining rooms and a mural on the far left depicts classic Roman carvings and more graffiti.
The decor, courtesy of Maggiore’s wife Cristina, hints at the menu, which has an urban casualness mixed with the primal feeling of eating food cooked over fire.
The menu is sizable and there are paninis, burgers, calzones and pizzas available. To start, consider ordering the savory zeppole, deep-fried dough nuggets topped with garlic butter and Grana Padano cheese or the baby artichoke appetizer. Three blackened artichokes covered in a few layers of tender leaves sit on a bed of lemon aioli, which pairs well with the buttery soft hearts.
As The Rosticceria prides itself on regional Abruzzo-style fare with an emphasis on wood-fired cooking, ordering one of the signature carnivorous entrees for dinner is a must.
It is a deliciously moist pork roast that has spent six hours cooking and is seasoned with wild fennel pollen. The generous portion is served with hunks of deceptively simple-looking roast potatoes and a Noble Bread roll. It’s the type of meal one could imagine being served in ancient Rome and ties the restaurant’s theme all together.
The fennel on the pork hits the mouth first and then quickly backs off, leaving a wonderfully succulent bite. Perfectly roasted with soft interiors, the potatoes pair well with flavor coming from rotisserie drippings, garlic and onion.
To round out the main course, order some of the shareable side dishes. The salt and vinegar fries more closely resemble potato chips and are hard to resist, the flavor strongly reminiscent of what comes at an English fish n’ chip shop.
The side of rigatoni carbonara is unctuous and not overly sauced. Paired with a meat entree, it's a great way to get in a few bites of pasta. An order of roasted corn cacio e pepe was slightly disappointing, as it tasted more singularly of corn without the notes of Parmigiano cheese or black pepper.
The Rosticceria’s menu leans heavier but is easy to share in a family-style feast. It’s the type of place to watch a game or meet up with friends, just expect to leave with leftovers.