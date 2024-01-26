 First Taste: Italian restaurant The Rosticceria is now open in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
First Taste

At The Rosticceria, the Maggiore Group takes a stab at carnivorous cuisine

The Rosticceria serves wood-fired dishes inspired by Rome and central Italy. Here's what to order.
January 26, 2024
The Maggiore Group's newest concept, The Rosticceria, focuses on flame-cooked foods from Rome and central Italy.
The Maggiore Group's newest concept, The Rosticceria, focuses on flame-cooked foods from Rome and central Italy. The Rosticceria
Known for Hash Kitchen and The Sicilian Butcher, local restaurant company The Maggiore Group has launched a new concept on Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road. The Rosticceria started dishing out Italian cuisine in mid-December.

At the entrance, customers are greeted by two Roman gladiator statues and a touch of intentional graffiti, a bold pronouncement to the restaurant’s theme. On a recent Thursday night, The Rosticceria was bright, loud and boisterous, full of upbeat music and patrons.

click to enlarge The Rosticceria interior.
Gladiator helmets, murals and graffiti decorate the dining room at The Rosticceria.
Asonta Benetti
Chef Joey Maggiore was in the kitchen that night, with his recognizable slicked hair and gold chains, ensuring his latest endeavor ran smoothly.

A large bar runs along the right side and the hightops spill into the main dining booths. Gladiator helmets are strung between the two dining rooms and a mural on the far left depicts classic Roman carvings and more graffiti.

The decor, courtesy of Maggiore’s wife Cristina, hints at the menu, which has an urban casualness mixed with the primal feeling of eating food cooked over fire.

The menu is sizable and there are paninis, burgers, calzones and pizzas available. To start, consider ordering the savory zeppole, deep-fried dough nuggets topped with garlic butter and Grana Padano cheese or the baby artichoke appetizer. Three blackened artichokes covered in a few layers of tender leaves sit on a bed of lemon aioli, which pairs well with the buttery soft hearts.

As The Rosticceria prides itself on regional Abruzzo-style fare with an emphasis on wood-fired cooking, ordering one of the signature carnivorous entrees for dinner is a must.

click to enlarge
The Rosticceria is the latest concept from well-known Valley chef Joey Maggiore.
The Rosticceria
Maggiore says that the menu was inspired by trips to Rome and throughout central Italy with Cristina and his late father, renowned Valley chef Tomaso Maggiore. The porchetta the family experienced during those travels helped create the Porchetteria entree, one of the restaurant's most notable dishes.

It is a deliciously moist pork roast that has spent six hours cooking and is seasoned with wild fennel pollen. The generous portion is served with hunks of deceptively simple-looking roast potatoes and a Noble Bread roll. It’s the type of meal one could imagine being served in ancient Rome and ties the restaurant’s theme all together.

The fennel on the pork hits the mouth first and then quickly backs off, leaving a wonderfully succulent bite. Perfectly roasted with soft interiors, the potatoes pair well with flavor coming from rotisserie drippings, garlic and onion.

click to enlarge Plates at The Rosticceria.
The Rosticceria is the perfect place for a feast.
Asonta Benetti
There are classic Maggiore touches throughout the menu, like the sumptuously rich 10-layer lasagna made with the signature short rib and a build-your-own bar, this time with toppings for gelato shakes. Fans of Maggiore's other restaurants will find the new concept comfortable and familiar, but the rotisserie emphasis brings a new twist to the experience.

To round out the main course, order some of the shareable side dishes. The salt and vinegar fries more closely resemble potato chips and are hard to resist, the flavor strongly reminiscent of what comes at an English fish n’ chip shop.

The side of rigatoni carbonara is unctuous and not overly sauced. Paired with a meat entree, it's a great way to get in a few bites of pasta. An order of roasted corn cacio e pepe was slightly disappointing, as it tasted more singularly of corn without the notes of Parmigiano cheese or black pepper. 

click to enlarge Zeppole at The Rosticceria.
Zeppole are good for an appetizer or for dessert.
Asonta Benetti
Make sure to save room for something sweet as the desserts are too good to miss. Unlike their appetizer counterparts, the zeppoles served for dessert are lighter and more airy, dusted with powdered sugar and served in an adorable metal tin. 

The Rosticceria’s menu leans heavier but is easy to share in a family-style feast. It’s the type of place to watch a game or meet up with friends, just expect to leave with leftovers.

The Rosticceria

12811 N. Tatum Blvd.
