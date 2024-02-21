 Copper & Sage, Blue Stave aim for upscale comfort food in uptown Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
First Taste

Copper & Sage, Blue Stave aim for upscale comfort. Here's what to order

Two new concepts have taken over the former SunUp Brewing and Los Sombreros spaces on Camelback Road.
February 21, 2024
Copper & Sage opened on Camelback Road in November. It's part of a dual concept with neighboring bar Blue Stave.
When a new spot opens in town, we're eager to check it out, let you know our initial impressions, share a few photos, and dish about some menu items. First Taste, as the name implies, is not a full-blown review, but instead, a peek inside restaurants that have just opened — an occasion to sample a few items and satisfy curiosities (both yours and ours).

Housed in a small red brick building, Copper & Sage opened on the northeast corner of Camelback Road and Third Street in November. Serving lunch and dinner alongside weekend brunch, the restaurant and its cocktail lounge Blue Stave have taken over the dual space previously occupied by Los Sombreros and SunUp Brewing.

But the new establishments, which are part of Westside Concepts based out of Peoria, which includes Haymaker and NW Coffee, look quite different from their predecessors. 

click to enlarge Dining room at Copper & Sage.
Red brick walls bring warmth to the cozy dining room at Copper & Sage.
Asonta Benetti

What to expect at Copper & Sage

At Copper & Sage, the interior is cozy. Tables are packed into two rooms against brick and dark blue walls, while rows of candles splash light through both rooms. A small bar with comfortable chairs sits in the back of the main dining room and the overall vibe comes across as an approachable neighborhood spot. This isn't the spot to sit and watch a game, but to catch up with a friend in a convivial atmosphere.

Copper & Sage’s seasonal offerings lean Southern, with ingredients like bourbon and pecans sprinkled throughout the menu. There are fried green tomatoes to start with, beignets served two different ways and collard greens available to order on the side.

But inspiration comes from beyond the South in dishes such as the pork belly tacos with kimchi or the homemade tagliatelle with Italian sausage and kale.

click to enlarge
The hot chicken and beignets with bourbon pecan glaze at Copper & Sage.
Asonta Benetti

What to order

While the menu is packed with options, some stood out more than others on a recent visit. A highlight was the jalapeño corn fritters, which were packed with corn kernels and the flavor of fresh jalapeño. Some pickled onion on top really pulled it all together.

On the other hand, the deviled eggs were a recommended appetizer, but the smooth filling accented by a bacon and pecan topping was a touch too salty.

The pork osso buco, while fall-off-the-bone tender, was overpowered by the sweetness of a bourbon, peach and pecan glaze which was also featured on the hot chicken and beignets. Here, it paired well with the fluffy fried dough. The chicken was crispy but rather dry, though the meal as a whole worked well.  A side of duck fat fries with garlic, parmesan and rosemary were surprisingly bland.

A sweet standout to round out the meal was the butterscotch torte dessert. The torte is smothered in a pecan praline sauce that brings forth the brown sugar flavor. It pairs well with a light whiskey icing that has just the right amount of orange coming through.

click to enlarge Dessert at Copper & Sage.
The butterscotch torte was a standout at Copper & Sage.
Asonta Benetti

An accompanying cocktail bar

The separate building that houses Blue Stave sits adjacent to Copper & Sage and is connected by an open-air patio. At 6 p.m. on a recent Thursday, it was quiet, with another couple finishing up at the bar and only one other pair coming in within 30 minutes. 

With brown leather and blue velvet furniture placed around low tables scattered around the room, Blue Stave positions itself well as an upscale, Prohibition-inspired spot for drinks and charcuterie. The large bar is comfortable and the service is friendly. The bartender took time to demonstrate the extremely well-hidden room behind a bookcase that can be rented for private dinner parties.

He then showed off his skills with a customized Old Fashioned while also whipping up an Iron Your Shoelaces. The French gin-based drink is made with Luxardo Apricot, orgeat, and lemon juice and was well-balanced and easy to sip.

There’s a feeling of familiarity that comes from sitting in Copper & Sage and Blue Stave, one of comfort and relaxation, even if you’ve never been there before.

Copper & Sage, Blue Stave

322 E. Camelback Road
